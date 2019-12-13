South Asian Games 2019: 3 takeaways from the kabaddi event

The Indian men's Kabaddi team after winning the gold medal.

The kabaddi event in the 13th South Asian Games saw the Indian men's and women's kabaddi team assert their dominance in the sport yet again. Both sides clinched the gold medals in the event held at the APF Hall, Halchowk, Kathmandu, from 4th to 9th December. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the host Nepal participated in kabaddi.

The Indian men's team clinched their 10th gold after a dominant 51-18 victory against Sri Lanka in the final. On the other hand, the Indian women's team grabbed their fourth-consecutive gold medal of South Asian Games by defeating Nepal 50-13. The Sri Lankan men's team and Nepal women's team settled with the silver medal following their loss in the final.

The sport of kabaddi at the 13th South Asian Games witnessed some exciting match-ups and upsets that took place in the six-day event. Here are some of the key highlights and takeaways from the competition.

#3 Sri Lankan women's team wins bronze medal without winning any matches

Sri Lankan women's Kabaddi team

The Sri Lankan women's kabaddi team clinched a bronze medal along with Bangladesh in the Kabaddi event of South Asian Games. Surprisingly, they didn't register a single win out of three matches in the preliminary stage. Sri Lanka finished at the bottom of the points table to suffer an early elimination from the gold-medal fixture.

Sri Lanka lost to India (14-53), Nepal (24-28), and Bangladesh (16-17) in the group stage of the competition. Since there were only four teams in the women's category, the teams ranked in the third and fourth positions would eventually claim a bronze medal in the event. Indiwari Sarasika led the team as the captain, while Indika Damyanti was the vice-captain of the squad.

The Sri Lankan women's team also clinched bronze back in the 2010 South Asian Games. And yet, due to the lack of exposure to the sport, they are yet to make a name for themselves in international women's kabaddi scene.

