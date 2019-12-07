South Asian Games 2019 Kabaddi, Day 4 Preview & Schedule: Indian men's team look for a place in the final with win over Bangladesh

Indian men's Kabaddi team look to consolidate its spot in the Final

The Indian men's Kabaddi team will be aiming to cement their spot in the gold medal match with a victory against Bangladesh on the fourth day of the Kabaddi event in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. On the other hand, Pakistan will look to stay in contention for the final as they are up against host nation Nepal.

On the back of two consecutive wins in two games, Indian men's team led by Deepak Niwas Hooda will be confident about proceeding towards the final with a victory. They have remained the most dominant side in the event thus far, with the likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar scoring raid points for the team consistently.

While Vishal Bhardwaj has been aggressive in his tackles, Darshan Kadian has also been a surprise element for India in the second half of recent games. It will be intriguing to see if India opts to change their line-up in their third match.

Bangladesh, with one win and a loss, is the only team to have a positive score difference in the points table after India. Under the coaching of Haryana's Chhajju Ram Goyat, the Bangladeshi side could give a healthy competition to the reigning gold medalists with experienced raiders in Masud Karim and Md Zakir Hossain.

Nepal will lock horns against Pakistan in a do-or-die match for either side, as a loss would result in elimination from the competition. Nepal haven't been competitive despite having veterans like Lal Mohar Yadav and Kalyan Bhujel in their squad. They will look to show their competency and perhaps stay alive in the men's category.

The silver medalists of 2016, Pakistan has suffered a downfall with two losses and just a win thus far. They have got placed at the fourth spot in the rankings as the Nasir Ali-led side look to end their preliminary stage with a win. Pakistan will also hope that either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh lose their remaining fixtures by a hefty margin.

Kabaddi Day 4: Schedule

08:45 AM - 09:30 AM India vs. Bangladesh (Men's)

09:40 AM - 10:25 AM Nepal vs. Pakistan (Men's)

