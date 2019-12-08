South Asian Games 2019 Kabaddi Final preview and schedule: Indian women's Kabaddi team takes on Nepal in the gold medal clash

Indian women's Kabaddi team

India will take on Nepal in the final of the women's category of the Kabaddi event in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. While the Indian women's team will be searching another gold medal at the South Asian Games, the Nepali team will be looking to make a statement by defeating the reigning gold-medalists. The match will take place in the APF Hall, Hallchowk, Kathmandu.

Previous Meeting in Preliminary Stage: India defeated Nepal 43-19

Having won all of their matches in the preliminary stage, the Indian women's Kabaddi team has been dominant with a balanced squad in their line-up. Sonali Shingate from Maharashtra has been in sublime form in the offense for India, with Nisha, Pushpa, and Sakshi Kumari as the support raiders of the team.

The corner duo of Ritu Negi along with Harvinder Kaur has remained formidable for India, with vice-captain Deepika Joseph Henry and skipper Priyanka aiding from the cover defense. They have reduced their opposition to less than 20 points in all fixtures played thus far, courtesy of the early all-outs and all-round performances in the squad.

Nepali women's Kabaddi team

Nepali women's team created history by qualifying into the gold medal match for the first time in the Kabaddi event of the South Asian Games this year. They won their fixtures against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to name themselves into the Final. The likes of Manmahat Bista, Anuja Rai, and Jayanti Badu have brought consistent raid points for the side. Kosh Maya Basnet and Harina Thapa have shielded the defense, along with all-rounder Menuka Rajbanshi who has fared well thus far.

As one would expect, the Indian women's team look favorites to win the gold medal yet again in the Kabaddi event. They have backed themselves with experience and immense exposure in the game, which Nepal has lacked in their arsenal. However, the Nepali women's side could be a threat to the reigning gold-medalists if they manage to play well with a composed defense. The right execution of proper techniques and top-notch confidence as Nepal expects to pull off a surprise win over India in the Final of women's category.

India vs. Nepal (Women's Gold Medal Match)

Date: 9th December 2019

Time: 12:45 PM - 01:20 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: APF Hall, Halchowk, Kathmandu

