SSF vs RAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Today's Starting 7 for K7 Qualifiers Rajasthan match - December 7th, 2021

The K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan commenced on December 7 with Bajrang Rockers taking on Lohagarh Heroes in the opening encounter of the tournament.

Match 2 of the K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan will see Shri Shyam Fighters lock horns with Ranasangha Spartans at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides will be playing their first match of the competition and will look to start their campaign with a bang.

The two sides are pitted in Pool A alongside Bajrang Rockers and Lohagarh Heroes. As the team that finishes atop the table will make it to the K7 World Series, all four teams will look to put in their best efforts to qualify for the grand event.

Squads to choose from

Shri Shyam Fighters

Shahjad Shekh, Jasveer Singh-I, Jitender Singh, Chetan Choudhary, Manish Sharma-I, Hari Kisan, Nafis, Tejpal Dhaka, Ajay Kumar Gurjar, Vijaypal Jat, Vishnu Kumar Sharma, Rahul Sharma.

Ranasangha Spartans

Kuldeep, Rajendra, Manisha, Deepchand, Charan Singh, Deepak Nath, Jaiveer, Deepanshu Yadav, Om Prakash C, Shadev, Gaurav, Yuvraj Singh.

Probable Playing 7

Shri Shyam Fighters

Shahjad Shekh, Jasveer Singh-I, Jitender Singh, Hari Kisan, Ajay Kumar Gurjar, Vishnu Kumar Sharma, Rahul Sharma.

Ranasangha Spartans

Kuldeep, Deepchand, Charan Singh, Deepak Nath, Deepanshu Yadav, Om Prakash C, Yuvraj Singh.

Match Details

Match: Shri Shyam Fighters vs Ranasangha Spartans

Date & Time: December 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

SSF vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SSF vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahjad Shekh, Jitender Singh, Deepchand, Charan Singh, Deepak Nath, Vishnu Kumar Sharma, Yuvraj Singh.

Captain: Charan Singh; Vice-Captain: Shahjad Shekh

SSF vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahjad Shekh, Jitender Singh, Rajendra, Charan Singh, Ajay Kumar Gurjar, Deepanshu Yadav, Om Prakash C

Captain: Deepanshu Yadav; Vice-Captain: Om Prakash C

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava