Talent comes to the fore as Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League 2019 successfully completes Rajasthan leg

The tournament was received really well

The first leg of the Bharat Super League came to a successful conclusion in Rajasthan, with 128 teams competing for the top prize across eight districts in the state. This kabaddi extravaganza played out over the course of 12 days from May 6th.The tournament was a grand success, as it witnessed a great turnout from fans, while the players put on a display of exciting kabaddi as they made the most of the platform afforded to them.

Asian Paints were keen to promote a homegrown sport in India and decided to support the Bharat Super League to help offer local athletes a launchpad to showcase their talent. The second edition of the league is focused on unearthing young, local talent and promote kabaddi at the grassroots level.

The tournament was held in eight districts of Rajasthan, namely Bharatpur, Pali, Dausa, Nagaur, Alwar, Ajmer, Gangapur, Hindaun City and the capital city, Jaipur, where the state finals were also held. The first leg of the second edition of the Bharat Super League began on May 6th and continued till the 19th of May. Winners and runners-up of each district shared prize money, with the eight winners also going on to represent their districts in the state final.

Talking about the success of the Rajasthan leg, Jaideep Kanse GM - Marketing, Asian Paints Ltd, said, “Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League, which is it its second edition, of caters to the aspirations of rural kabaddi players and excitement of the local audiences. We are proud to be associated with Bharat Super League and its continued endeavour of giving rural players a recognised platform to boost their aspirations in the sport and look forward to the next leg for this season.”

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), who are India's largest manufacturer of off-highway tyres, joined the Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League as "powered up" partners. Commenting on their association with the league, Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) said, "Bharat Super League is one of the most keenly contested kabaddi events in the country and we are excited to associate with them. With the immense undiscovered talent across many states of the country, we stand to support this league that fosters grass-root level Kabaddi and unearths future champions. With BKT as the powered by sponsors, audience will have easy access to our mobility solutions ranging from off-highway to tractor tires."

With more than 500 people attending each day's matches on average, the organisers ensured that the fans had a good evening out, as they conducted interesting and fun activities and gave away spot prizes. The overall event was greatly appreciated by spectators as they enjoyed some great kabaddi and engaging entertainment in between the matches.

The winners of the Rajasthan leg of the Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League are Nagaur district, as they managed to overcome the challenge put up by the host of the finals, Jaipur, in a thrilling encounter. The prize money was divided among the two, with the winners taking home a cash prize of INR 31,000, while the runners-up were rewarded with a cash prize of INR 21,000.

To inspire the players and encourage them to follow their dreams and share his thoughts on the event, Indian kabaddi star Jasvir Singh was present on the occasion of the finals. He said, "It’s great that reputed organisations like Asian Paints is lending support to build the home-grown sport and boost the morale and confidence of the young and dynamic players of our nation. It gives me immense pleasure and honor to be with the teams who have showcased a high level of performance, fitness level, skills and gameplay.”

The next three legs of the tournament are being held in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The tournament will come to a close in the first week of July, making it a two-month exercise focused on bringing young kabaddi talent in the country to the fore.