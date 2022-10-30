TAM vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 49

In a battle between north and south, Dabang Delhi KC will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 49th game of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday (October 30) in Pune.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns in PKL. While the Delhi-based franchise are second in the points table with five wins in eight games, the Thalaivas are 11th, having registered only two wins in seven games.

Delhi will start as the favorites. On that note, here are some Dream11 tips for their clash against the Thalaivas.

TAM vs DEL Match Details

The two teams will battle against each other in the final game of the Super Sunday double-header at 8.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAM vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 49

Date and Time: October 30, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: L W L L W

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: W W L L L

TAM vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat is unlikely to play because of injury.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar and Sahil Gulia

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Vijay Kumar.

TAM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 49

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar has been the top raider this season. He notched up a Super 10 against the Bengaluru Bulls in the last game.

Defender - Sagar Rathee

Rathee has been one of the most consistent defenders for theThalaivas. The captain of the Chennai-based franchise has earned 328 Dream11 points this season.

All-Rounder - Narender Hoshiyar

All-rounder Narender starred in the Thalaivas' last win against Jaipur Pink Panthers. He scored 12 touch points and a bonus point.

TAM vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Narender Hoshiyar

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 49

Player Name Naveen Kumar Narender Hoshiyar Sagar Rathee Sahil Gulia Vishal

TAM vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Krishan Dhull started the season with some fabulous performances in the Dabang Delhi KC defense. However, he has struggled in recent games. The Thalaivas do not have the strongest raiding unit, so Krishan will hope to perform well here.

TAM vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Vishal, Sagar and Sahil Gulia

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Narender Hoshiyar

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Ajinkya Pawar

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Narender Hoshiyar

TAM vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal, Sagar, Sahil Gulia and Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Narender Hoshiyar

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Manjeet

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull

