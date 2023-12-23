TAM vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 23, 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) will square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) in the 36th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday at 8 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas are having a disappointing run so far, winning two out of five matches. They suffered a 33-46 loss to Patna Pirates on Friday. Both raiding and defensive departments underperformed, resulting in their second consecutive and third loss overall.

Himanshu, the left cover, was the standout performer from the Thalaivas, with six raid points and two tackle points from one Super tackle.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers grabbed their third victory of the season against U.P. Yoddhas. They dominated both halves with their all-round performance with 18 raid points, 16 tackle points, and three all-outs. Arjun Deshwal was the top raider with a Super 10 while Reza Mirbagheri executed four successful tackles.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs JAI Dream11 match.

#3 Ajinkya Pawar (TAM) - 14.5 credits

Ajinkya Pawar after a successful raid against Pirates (Credits: PKL)

Ajinkya Pawar has been consistently performing in the raiding department for Tamil Thalaivas. He has claimed 43 raid points from 35 successful raids, including one Super Raid and Super 10. He has earned 13 raid points in the last two games.

Additionally, having three tackle points with one Super Tackle makes him a fair choice for the role of captain/vice-captain of your TAM vs JAI Dream11 teams.

#2 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 14.0 credits

Sahil Gulia (center) in a failed Super tackle with Mohit (Credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia finds himself among the top five defenders of this season. He has 18 tackle points to his name from 17 successful tackles, including one Super tackle. He underperformed in the previous game with just one successful tackle in seven attempts.

However, he has consistently performed in the first four games and will seek to bounce back in the upcoming TAM vs JAI Dream11 match.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal after a successful raid against Yoddhas (Credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal has been the strike-raider for the Panthers, having earned 57 raid points from 41 successful raids. He claimed his third Super 10 with 12 points in the previous game against U.P. Yoddhas, including his second Super raid.

With a 58% raid strike rate, he stands as the prime choice for the role of captain/vice-captain of your TAM vs JAI Dream11 team.

