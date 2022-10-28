TAM vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 42

The PKL caravan shifts to Pune from Friday, October 28 post the Bengaluru leg as Tamil Thalaivas and the Jaipur Pink Panthers will go head-to-head in the 42nd match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Both sides will enter this game on the back of defeats. While the Thalaivas were well beaten by the UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan didn't allow the Pink Panthers to take one point from their 32-24 defeat on Tuesday.

While Sahil Gulia's showing in the left corner was encouraging, the rest of the side didn't step up for Tamil Thalaivas. Similarly, a defensive no-show and a slowdown in the form of Arjun Deshwal cost the Pink Panthers their game against the Paltan.

TAM vs JAI Match Details

The two sides will clash in the first match of a tripleheader at 07.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 42

Date and Time: October 28, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TAM vs JAI Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: L L W L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: L W W W W

TAM vs JAI Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thaaivas Injury News/ Team Update

No injury issues for Thalaivas aside from Pawan Sehrawat.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 42

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

This one is pretty explanatory. Arjun Deshwal is easily the best raider on paper from this fixture. Expect him to add to the 72 points that he's scored so far.

Defender - Sunil Kumar

Jaipur skipper Sunil Kumar has made a terrific start to the season and to his new franchise. The cover defender has scored 25 tackle points in seven matches and is a reliable Dream11 Fantasy pick.

All-Rounder - Narender

While his form has tailed off a bit, Narender remains one of the best options to choose from the Tamil Thalaivas.

TAM vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Narender

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 42

Player Name Ankush Sunil Kumar Sahil Gulioa Narender Arjun Deshwal

TAM vs JAI Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Both sides' defense faltered in their respective last outings, and you'd expect them to focus more on that aspect of the game. However, the raiding might of someone like Arjun Deshwal should shine through even in a cagey encounter. Back Arjun and defenders from both sides to do well in this one.

TAM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Ankush, Sahil Gulia, Sagar, and Sunil Kumar.

All-Rounders: Narender and Himanshu-IX.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Narender.

TAM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Sahil Gulia, and Abhishek KS.

All-Rounders: Narender and V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ankush.

