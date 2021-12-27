TAM vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 15

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with U Mumba in Match 15 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

U Mumba are placed fifth in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with six points, having won and lost a game each. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas find themselves in 11th place with just three points to their name. They have lost and drawn a game each in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League edition.

The Mumbai-based club won their season opener against the Bengaluru Bulls. However, they lost their second fixture against Dabang Delhi KC, which saw them lose first place in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, drew their season opener with the Telugu Titans as both sides scored 40 points each. The club lost their second outing against the Bulls. They are currently in search of their first victory in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from their defeats and gain some winning momentum in the league.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 15, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 27, 2021, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre, Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

K Prapajan, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku/Shivam, Fazel Atrachali

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar, Surjeet Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Mohit-II, Shivam Anil, V Ajith Kumar, Manjeet.

Captain: Manjeet; Vice-Captain: Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Sahil Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Abhishek Singh, K Prapanjan, Bhavani Singh.

Captain: Abhishek Singh; Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali

Edited by Prem Deshpande