TAM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 28, 2024

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) and U Mumba (MUM) will lock horns in the sixth Patna leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Sunday, January 28.

Tamil Thalaivas are having a fantastic run in the last five games, winning four of them. They registered their third win in a row against Telugu Titans (54-29) in their most recent game. Despite the commendable performance, their position in the rankings remains unchanged, holding onto the 10th spot with six wins and nine losses.

Meanwhile, U Mumba after facing two ties and three losses in the last five games, rank seventh on the PKL10 points table with six wins. However, they had defeated Tamil Thalaivas 46-33 in the reverse fixture at Pune and will be aiming to replicate a similar performance.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Guman Singh (MUM) - 14.5 credits

Guman Singh in action (Credits: PKL)

Guman Singh finds himself among the top five raiders of PKL10 with 139 raid points to his name from 109 successful raids with four Super raids. He secured his eighth Super-10, fourth consecutive, in the recent game against the Giants. He had secured a Super-10 against the Tamil Thalaivas from eight touchpoints and three bonuses.

Given his recent form and record against the Thalaivas, Guman will be the one to watch out for in the upcoming TAM vs MUM Dream11 match.

#2 Ajinkya Pawar (TAM) - 14.5 credits

Ajinkya Pawar of Thalaivas (Credits: PKL)

Ajinkya Pawar has been the star raider for the Tamil Thalaivas with 106 raid points from 92 successful raids. He has also contributed to the defense with eight points from five successful tackles, including three Super tackles.

Ajinkya has secured two Super-10s in the last three games. He missed his third consecutive Super-10 in the previous game by a point but executed one Super tackle to claim 10 points.

#1 Sagar Rathee (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Sagar with a thigh-hold of Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (Credits: PKL)

Sagar Rathee has been the second-most successful defender this season with six High-5s to his name, including four in the last five games. He executed his season-best eight successful tackles in the previous game against the Telugu Titans.

Sagar had executed four successful tackles against U Mumba during the Pune leg and will be keen to recreate a similar performance today.

With an outstanding average of 4.14 and a 64% success rate, Sagar stands as the optimal choice for the role of the captain/vice-captain of your TAM vs MUM Dream11 team.