TAM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 94

The Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) and U Mumba (MUM) face off in Match 94 of PKL 10 on Sunday, January 28, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.
From being down in 11th place with nothing going their way, the Thalaivas have done really well to register four wins in their last five matches. They have now won three on the trot, all by huge margins.
Their most recent win was a 54-29 hammering of the Telugu Titans. Captain Sagar led a defensive masterclass, scoring eight tackle points, with the entire team scoring a whopping 24 tackle points! A win here will take them above U Mumba, potentially into seventh place.
U Mumba have been in disarray, and they're winless in seven games, with Guman Singh's solid raiding efforts the only constant for them. They are missing several key defensive personnel and with Zafardanesh also not in good form, it has been Guman or nothing in the raiding department.
However, their good work at the start of the season means they're still in seventh place, and a win should take them right back into the reckoning for the playoff spots.
TAM vs MUM Match Details
Match: TAM vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 94
Date and Time: January 28, 2024; 9:00 pm IST
Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
TAM vs MUM Probable Playing 7s
Tamil Thalaivas
Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu, and M Abhishek.
U Mumba
Surinder Singh (C), Mukilan Shanmugam, Gokulakannan M, Bittu, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh/Heiderali Ekrami, and Visvanath V.
TAM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80
Raider - Guman Singh
Guman Singh just about edges Narender and Ajinkya Pawar out as the best raiding option for this match purely because of his more consistent run of form and his status as the side's lead raider. Ajinkya and Narender's form, meanwhile, has been more volatile, and they've also been sharing plenty of points.
Defender - Sagar
Sagar has been instrumental in the Thalaivas' comeback and he has comfortably been one of the best defenders in the season. The Thalaivas' skipper has 58 tackle points in only 14 matches, and he'll be up against Guman Singh in that right corner.
Considering he averages more than four tackle points/match, Sagar should easily get another huge Dream11 haul.
All-Rounder - Himanshu
There is no clear best option in the all-rounders' slot, with Abishek M, Visvanath V, Himanshu, and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh all good options.
Zafardanesh would be the best option on paper if he starts, but he hasn't been in the best form lately, while Himanshu scored seven tackle points in the last game against the Bulls. That form gives him a slight edge over the other picks.
TAM vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Sagar
Ajinkya Pawar/Narender
Guman Singh/Sahil Gulia
Five Must-Picks for TAM vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 94
Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Guman Singh, and Narender.
TAM vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
On paper, the Thalaivas' form and confidence should see them get past U Mumba, but Surinder Singh's team has put in some gritty efforts, even getting a tie against the Puneri Paltan, despite having an unsettled team combination.
Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been incredible all season for the Thalaivas, and they're must-haves and great captaincy options on paper. Guman Singh is the only real essential from U Mumba, with none of the other players exhibiting consistency in their performances.
TAM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, and Gokulakannan M.
All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.
Raiders: Guman Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, and Narender.
Captain: Sagar. I Vice-captain: Ajinkya Pawar.
TAM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, and Bittu.
All-Rounders: Himanshu.
Raiders: Guman Singh, Narender, and Ajinkya Pawar.
Captain: Sagar. I Vice-captain: Sahil Gulia.