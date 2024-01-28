TAM vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 94

The Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) and U Mumba (MUM) face off in Match 94 of PKL 10 on Sunday, January 28, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

From being down in 11th place with nothing going their way, the Thalaivas have done really well to register four wins in their last five matches. They have now won three on the trot, all by huge margins.

Their most recent win was a 54-29 hammering of the Telugu Titans. Captain Sagar led a defensive masterclass, scoring eight tackle points, with the entire team scoring a whopping 24 tackle points! A win here will take them above U Mumba, potentially into seventh place.

U Mumba have been in disarray, and they're winless in seven games, with Guman Singh's solid raiding efforts the only constant for them. They are missing several key defensive personnel and with Zafardanesh also not in good form, it has been Guman or nothing in the raiding department.

However, their good work at the start of the season means they're still in seventh place, and a win should take them right back into the reckoning for the playoff spots.

TAM vs MUM Match Details

Match: TAM vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 94

Date and Time: January 28, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TAM vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu, and M Abhishek.

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Mukilan Shanmugam, Gokulakannan M, Bittu, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh/Heiderali Ekrami, and Visvanath V.

TAM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80

Raider - Guman Singh

Guman Singh just about edges Narender and Ajinkya Pawar out as the best raiding option for this match purely because of his more consistent run of form and his status as the side's lead raider. Ajinkya and Narender's form, meanwhile, has been more volatile, and they've also been sharing plenty of points.

Defender - Sagar

Sagar has been instrumental in the Thalaivas' comeback and he has comfortably been one of the best defenders in the season. The Thalaivas' skipper has 58 tackle points in only 14 matches, and he'll be up against Guman Singh in that right corner.

Considering he averages more than four tackle points/match, Sagar should easily get another huge Dream11 haul.

All-Rounder - Himanshu

There is no clear best option in the all-rounders' slot, with Abishek M, Visvanath V, Himanshu, and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh all good options.

Zafardanesh would be the best option on paper if he starts, but he hasn't been in the best form lately, while Himanshu scored seven tackle points in the last game against the Bulls. That form gives him a slight edge over the other picks.

TAM vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sagar

Ajinkya Pawar/Narender

Guman Singh/Sahil Gulia

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 94

Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Guman Singh, and Narender.

TAM vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

On paper, the Thalaivas' form and confidence should see them get past U Mumba, but Surinder Singh's team has put in some gritty efforts, even getting a tie against the Puneri Paltan, despite having an unsettled team combination.

Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been incredible all season for the Thalaivas, and they're must-haves and great captaincy options on paper. Guman Singh is the only real essential from U Mumba, with none of the other players exhibiting consistency in their performances.

TAM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, and Gokulakannan M.

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Guman Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, and Narender.

Captain: Sagar. I Vice-captain: Ajinkya Pawar.

TAM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, and Bittu.

All-Rounders: Himanshu.

Raiders: Guman Singh, Narender, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Sagar. I Vice-captain: Sahil Gulia.