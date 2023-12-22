TAM vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 22, 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) will square off against Patna Pirates (PAT) in the opening Chennai-leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, at 8 pm IST.

Eleventh-ranked Tamil Thalaivas have been hot and cold so far in this tournament. They lost their most recent game against U Mumba by a 33-46 margin. Narender Kandola claimed a Super 10 while Sahil Gulia completed his High 5 along with captain Sagar.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates failed to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in their recent game, going down by a narrow margin of 28-29. Despite dominating the first half with 16-8, the defense failed to perform in the latter half, resulting in a 12-21 score. Sachin Tanwar earned seven raid points each while the defenders claimed two tackle points each.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Narender Kandola (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Narendar Kandola trying to escape Rinku's ankle hold.(Credits: PKL)

Narender Kandola has been the strike raider for Tamil Thalaivas. He has claimed 38 raid points from 28 successful raids, including one Super Raid. He achieved his second Super 10 in the last game against U Mumba, including seven touchpoints.

Narender boasts a 44% raid success rate with an impressive raid points average of 9.5. Additionally, having three tackle points makes him an ideal candidate for the position of captain/vice-captain of your TAM vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#2 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 14.0 credits

Sahil Gulia with a double-thigh hold (Credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia ranks among the top five defenders of PKL10. He has 17 tackle points to his name from 16 successful tackles, including one Super tackle. He claimed his second High 5 in the previous game and would look to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming TAM vs PAT Dream11 match.

With a 61% tackle strike rate, he is one of the prime choices for the role of captain/vice-captain of your fantasy teams.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar of Patna Pirates (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar is currently a “Do-or-Die” specialist in the ongoing PKL 10. He has earned 51 raid points in 43 successful raids, including 11 DOD raid points. He also has three Super 10s to his name in five games.

Sachin has maintained a 53% raid strike rate and a remarkable raid points average of 10.2. Given his raiding prowess, Tanwar stands as the top choice for the captain/vice-captain's role of your TAM vs PAT Dream11 team.

