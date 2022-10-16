TAM vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 24

Tamil Thalaivas and the Patna Pirates face off in the 24th match of the ongoing Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday, October 17, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both sides have made a poor start to the season and remain winless. While the Pirates have played four matches and have only a draw to show for it, the Thalaivas have one draw in three matches.

Patna was battered by the Bengal Warriors 54-26 in their last match, with Sachin Tanwar's Super 10 being the only saving grace. Meanwhile, the Thalaivas lost 32-39 to U Mumba. The lack of support in the raiding department for young Narender has been their problem. They would expect Ajinkya Pawar to deliver on that front.

TAM vs PAT Match Details

The two sides will clash in the first game of a double-header. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAM vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: October 17, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs PAT Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: L L D

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L L L D

TAM vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thaaivas Injury News/ Team Update

No other injury issues for the Thalaivas apart from Pawan's absence.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Visvanath V, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pirates.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Sukesh Hegde/Abdul Insamam S, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 24

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

With Narender classified as an all-rounder, Sachin is easily the best raider for this match.

Defender - Sunil

Pirates right corner Sunil is the highest-scoring defender from among the players playing this match. He'll look to add to his 12 tackle points in this match.

All-rounder - Narender

Young Narender Hoshiyar has stepped up in the absence of Pawan Sehrawat as the Thalaivas' lead raider. At his price, he's a must-have.

TAM vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Sachin's consistency makes him a safe captaincy option. However, don't expect an explosive points haul from him.

Narender

It's surprising to see Dream11 managers not recognizing Narender as a genuine captaincy option more often. He has been stellar for the Thalaivas this season and is very likely to get another Super 10 in this game.

5 Must-Picks for TAM vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 24

Player Name Sachin Tanwar Sagar Narender Sunil Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

TAM vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Both these sides haven't been in good form this season. We would back the players who have scored the points for them so far and not take too many punts.

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, M Abhishek, and Sunil.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Sagar.

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Sagar, Neeraj Kumar, Sahil Gulia, and Sunil.

All-Rounders: Narender and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Narender

