TAM vs PUN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 23

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in Match 23 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Friday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Tamil Thalaivas are placed third in the points table with six points. They have a couple of draws and one loss against their name so far. They are yet to register their first victory of the season and will look to do so against the Puneri Paltans.

Their only loss came against the Bengaluru Bulls, while they drew their matches against the Telugu Titans and U Mumba.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with one victory and two losses from three games. They will have to put up an excellent performance in their upcoming game if they are to climb up the points table.

They won their second PKL fixture against the Telugu Titans and suffered defeats against Dabang Delhi KC and the Patna Pirates.

Neither side has performed up to the mark so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 23, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 31, 2021, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput/K Prapanjan

Puneri Paltan

Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Rahul Chaudhari/Mohit Goyat

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sombir, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit-II, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar; Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sagar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit-II, Pankaj Mohite, Rahul Chaudhari, MS Athul

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari; Vice-Captain: Abinesh Nadarajan

Edited by Diptanil Roy