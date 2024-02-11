TAM vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 11, 2024

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) will lock horns with Puneri Paltan (PUN) in the fifth Kolkata leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

Tamil Thalaivas scripted their eighth win over UP Yoddhas (32-25) in the previous game. Captain Sahil led from the front scoring a High-5 while Narendar Kandola led the raiding department with a Super-10. With the win, the Thalaivas now find themselves in the ninth spot on the PKL10 points table.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have already qualified for the knockout phase. However, they have won two out of their last five games while three have ended in a tie. Paltan defeated Bengaluru Bulls (40-31) in their last game.

Captain Aslam Inamdar earned 11 points with two tackle points while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Gaurav Khatri claimed four tackle points apiece.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs PUN Dream11 match.

#3 Aslam Inamdar (PUN) - 13.0 credits

Aslam Inamdar in action (Credits: PKL)

Aslam Inamdar scored 11 points in the previous game, comprising nine raid points and two tackle points. He has been in fine form in the last five games, scoring 52 raid points and five tackle points.

With three Super-10s and a 56 percent tackle strike rate, Aslam will be a great all-round option for the captain/vice-captain of your TAM vs PUN Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Gaurav Khatri (PUN) - 14.5 credits

Gaurav Khatri of Puneri Paltan (credits: PKL)

Gaurav Khatri has been one of the top five defenders with 58 tackle points from 57 successful tackles. He executed four successful tackles in the previous game against the Bulls.

Gaurav showcased a season-best performance against Tamil Thalaivas, scoring six tackle points from as many successful tackles.

Considering his recent form, the left-corner defender will be a worthy pick for the captain/vice-captain position in your TAM vs PUN Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (PUN) - 16.0 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been in top-notch form this season. With 72 tackle points, he tops the most tackle points leaderboard. He executed four successful tackles in the last game against Bengaluru Bulls. Chiyaneh also has 25 raid points in his tally, including two Super raids.

Chiyaneh scored a High-5 against the Thalaivas during the reverse fixture and also performed a Super raid.

With seven High-5s and an impressive 59 percent success rate, Shadlu will be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain in the upcoming TAM vs PUN Dream11 match.

