TAM vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 69

The Tamil Thalaivas and the Puneri Paltan will face off in the 69th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The last game both sides played was against each other. It was a thrilling 35-34 win for the Thalaivas, courtesy of a Super 10 for Narender and a High 5 for captain Sagar.

The Paltan did give a good account of themselves in the raiding department with Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar picking up 18 raid points between them. However, a rare off day for Fazel seems to have cost them.

Playing once more after such a short period will definitely affect both the sides. It'll be interesting to see if the Thalaivas can do the double over their opponents.

TAM vs PUN Match Details

Both these sides square off in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 69.

Date and Time: November 9, 2022, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs PUN Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: W W D W W.

Puneri Paltan: L W W D W.

TAM vs PUN Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat has been ruled out of PKL 2022.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, Himanshu Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan.

TAM vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 69

Raider - Narender

The in-form Narender will hold the key for the Thalaivas yet again when they square off against one of the league's best defenses.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali is enjoying life with the Paltan. The Iranian has picked up 30 tackle points in only nine matches. He couldn't make much of an impact in the reverse fixture and will look to change that this time around.

All-Rounder - Mohammad Nabibakhsh

With the only other all-rounder Himanshu not in the Thalaivas' starting XI in the last match, Nabibakhsh will likely be the only starting all-rounder from this match.

TAM vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender

Aslam Inamdar

5 Must-Picks for TAM vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 69

Player Name Aslam Inamdar Fazel Atrachali Mohit Goyat Narender Sagar

TAM vs PUN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

It will be hard to fit in all three top raiders and the top defenders in one team due to the success of both these teams' players. While Mohit Goyat hasn't had as many raid points as Aslam Inamdar, he does pick up more touch points and tackle points. I'd lean towards Mohit Goyat too if you had to drop one of the two.

TAM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sagar, and Mohit.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Narender, and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Mohit Goyat.| Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

TAM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Sahil Gulia, and Sanket Sawant.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Narender and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Narender.| Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

