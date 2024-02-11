TAM vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 115

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan will face off in the 115th match of PKL 10 on Sunday, February 11, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Thalaivas' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and the best they can do is win all their remaining matches and hope some other results go their way. Their excellent four-match winning run was brought to a halt by Jaipur, and they have been scratchy since. While they won their last outing against the UP Yoddhas 32-25, they won't find it easy to get past the Paltan.

The Puneri Paltan will be eyeing a top-of-the-table finish. A win in this match will see them swap places with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the top two. Their last outing was a rather comfortable 40-31 win over the Bengaluru Bulls.

TAM vs PUN Match Details

Match: TAM vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 115

Date and Time: February 11, 2024; 8pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TAM vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Sahil Gulia (C), Ajinkya Pawar/Vishal Chahal, Amirhossein Bastami, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu Narwal, and M Abhishek.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Sanket Sawant.

TAM vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 115

Raider - Narender

Narender has been scoring points at will for the Thalaivas in the last 5-6 matches, and it's his relative form compared to that of Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde that puts him ahead of the Pune duo.

Defender - Sahil Gulia

Sahil Gulia has kept the Thalaivas' ship afloat in the absence of Sagar, who has inexplicably been benched for Amirhossein Bastami. The left corner has had a great season, scoring 64 tackle points in 19 matches, and his proactive and aggressive defending makes him a good source of Dream11 points.

However, if Sagar starts, he becomes a must-have for every Dream11 team.

All-Rounder - Aslam Inamdar

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the best Dream11 asset in the game. However, Aslam Inamdar is also proving to be a steal at a low price of 13 credits. The Pune captain is their best raider, chips in with tackle points, and also benefits from the team inflicting all-outs. He's a must-have alongside the Iranian.

TAM vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Sahil Gulia

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 115

Narender, Sahil Gulia, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, and Gaurav Khatri.

TAM vs PUN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Paltan are firm favorites to win this match and while the Thalaivas have the firepower to throw a wrench in their plans, they don't seem to be in the kind of form to do so. Sagar and Ajinkya Pawar starting could change that equation, but that doesn't seem likely heading into this match.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam are pretty much non-negotiable picks and so are Sahil Gulia and Gaurav Khatri. However, Mohit Goyat doesn't fit into that bracket anymore, and dropping him and picking the more budget-friendly Akash Shinde to free up funds for defense is a viable plan.

TAM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Amirhossein Bastami, Sahil Gulia, and Gaurav Khatri.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat and Narender.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar.

TAM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sahil Gulia, and Gaurav Khatri.

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar.

Raiders: Akash Shinde and Narender.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-captain: Sahil Gulia.