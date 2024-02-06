TAM vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 6, 2024

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) will face UP Yoddhas (UP) in the 108th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, February 6.

Tamil Thalaivas endured their 11th loss in the last game against Gujarat Giants (42-30). Narender Kandola was the star raider with nine points while Sahil Gulia secured three tackle points. The Thalaivas are now ranked above Yoddhas with seven wins and 40 points to their name.

UP Yoddhas, meanwhile, grabbed their fourth win against U Mumba (39-23) in the previous game. However, the win didn’t affect their rankings, keeping them in the 11th position. They will be eager to capitalize on their recent win.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TAM vs UP Dream11 match.

#3 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 15.5 credits

Sahil Gulia with a double-thigh hold of Pardeep Narwal (Credits: PKL)

Sahil Gulia has been the second-best defender for the Tamil Thalaivas. He has 58 tackle points to his name along with five High-5s. He has executed 54 successful tackles, including four Super tackles.

Sahil had secured a High-5 against Yoddhas in the reverse fixture this season, making him one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain of your TAM vs UP Dream11 team.

#2 Sumit Sangwan (UP) - 15.5 credits

Sumit Sangwan with a failed tackle attempt against Narender Kandola (Credits: PKL)

Sumit Sangwan has been the most consistent defender of UP Yoddhas. He has 58 tackle points in his account. He performed 13 successful tackles in the previous two games, including two High-5s

Sumit also earned three tackle points against Thalaivas this season, making him a safe captain/vice-captain option for your TAM vs UP Dream11 teams.

#1 Sagar Rathee (TAM) - 15.0 credits

Surjeet Singh with Sagar Rathee (right) (Credits: PKL)

Sagar Rathee is another PKL star from Tamil Thalaivas. He has executed 60 successful tackles, including five Super tackles, out of 100 attempts. Scoring 65 tackle points from 17 games, he also has six High-5s in his tally.

Sagar had secured a High-5 against UP Yoddhas from six fair tackles.

With a 65 percent strike rate, Sagar will be the prime choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your TAM vs UP Dream11 teams.

