Tamil Nadu squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 ft. Ajith Kumar and Abhishek M

The Tamil Nadu squad for the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 has been officially unveiled. Scheduled to take place from March 21 to 24 at the District Sports Complex in Ahmednagar, this prestigious tournament will feature 30 teams competing across eight groups.

Each team will engage in one match against their group counterpart, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage.

The knockout phase will feature fierce confrontations as teams compete for prized positions in the quarterfinals. The semi-finals and finals are scheduled for March 24, guaranteeing exciting matches and exhibiting the pinnacle of kabaddi talent.

Leading the charge for the state team is V. Ajith Kumar of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who was named MVP of the PKL 9 finals. Despite a somewhat quiet Season 10 with the Jaipur franchise, where he scored 82 points, Ajith Kumar will aim to establish himself as the Tamil Nadu squad's leader.

Tamil Nadu's lineup features several notable players, albeit missing some key senior figures. With star raider Chandran Ranjit sidelined due to injury, the onus falls on Ajith Kumar to spearhead the team's offensive efforts.

Satish Kannan and Abhishek M, stalwarts from Tamil Thalaivas, will bring their experience to the squad while Babu M, an impressive performer for Patna Pirates, bolsters the team's attacking options.

Santhapana Selvam adds a seasoned presence to the squad, occupying the right corner position after his stint as an injury replacement for U Mumba. Meanwhile, promising talents like Velavan and M Ramkumar, who have showcased their skills in the Yuva Kabaddi Series, will look to make a mark on the senior national stage.

As Tamil Nadu prepares to begin their campaign, fans are looking forward to seeing how this young but determined squad will use skill and strategy. With each player eager to prove themselves on the kabaddi court, the Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 promises to be an exciting showcase of talent and teamwork.

Tamil Nadu squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024

Here is Tamil Nadu's complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024:

V Ajith Kumar, Satish Kannan, Abishek M, Babu M, B Srinath, S Hariharan Sudhan, Velavan, M Ramkumar, AP Noushadali, Santhapana Selvam, Mothuvel Bandian, K Nagamani.