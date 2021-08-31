Tamil Thalaivas in PKL Auction 2021: List of players bought, costliest player and full squad

Tamil Thalaivas disappointed fans with their performances in the previous three seasons, but the Chennai-based franchise have formed a solid squad at PKL Auction 2021 over the last three days.

The Tamil Thalaivas had released big names like Manjeet Chhillar, Ajay Thakur, Mohit Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu, Ran Singh and Rahul Chaudhari ahead of PKL Auction 2021. They only retained players from the Existing New Young Players category.

Most fans expected the Tamil Thalaivas to bid big for 2 or 3 star players and the same happened. Tamil Thalaivas signed former Puneri Paltan captain PO Surjeet Singh at ₹75 lakh before roping in Manjeet for ₹92 lakh and K. Prapanjan for ₹71 lakh.

The Chennai-based franchise also showed interest in the services of Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar B. Krishna and Santhapanaselvam. They signed Anwar Saheed Baba and Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder in the overseas section.

Here's a look at the complete list of players bought by Tamil Thalaivas at PKL Auction 2021.

List of Players Tamil Thalaivas signed at PKL Auction 2021

1. Manjeet - ₹92 lakh (Most Expensive)

2. PO Surjeet Singh - ₹75 lakh

3. K Prapanjan - ₹71 lakh

4. Athul MS - ₹30 lakh

5. Sahil - ₹10 lakh

6. Ajinkya Ashok Pawar - ₹19.5 lakh

7. Bhavani Rajput - ₹10 lakh

8. Sourabh Tanaji Patil - ₹15 lakh

9. Santhapanaselvam - ₹10 lakh

10. Sagar B. Krishna - ₹10 lakh

11. Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder - ₹10 lakh

12. Anwar Saeed Baba - ₹10 lakh

Full squad of Tamil Thalaivas after PKL Auction 2021

Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Anwar Saeed Baba, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, Sagar B. Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Sourabh Tanaji Patil, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sahil, Athul MS, K. Prapanjan, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Sagar.

