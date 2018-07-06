Tamil Thalaivas to host a multi-city School and Corporate tournament in Chennai

Akshay M FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 26 // 06 Jul 2018, 05:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Commencing with its year-round activity calendar, the team is set to host a multi-city School and Corporate tournament in Chennai during July and August

Tamil Thalaivas, one of the newest entrants in the popular Pro Kabaddi League, is all set to spread the sport of Kabaddi across Tamil Nadu. Kicking off their year-round Kabaddi calendar in July, the Tamil Nadu based franchise will host a slew of on-ground activations that help further the southern state’s rich Kabaddi legacy. Interestingly, the name of the sport itself is derived from the Tamil word - ‘Kai-pidi’, which translates to holding hands.

Elaborating on the team’s mission, Viren D’ Silva, CEO, Tamil Thalaivas shared, “Tamil Nadu loves its sports and as custodians of Kabaddi in the state, we want to bring Kabaddi to every Tamilian. We want each of them to feel a sense of ownership towards their sport and their team. Through these year-long initiatives, we are also able to provide our strategic partners with continued visibility while connecting them with fans from all walks of life.”

Starting with the Children’s Kabaddi Challenge in July,Tamil Thalaivas will reach out to 1 lakh students in 150 schools across 8 cities including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Nagercoil and Pondicherry. The city-level event will feature 12 Girls and 12 Boys teams who will play in a knockout format.Top 30 teams from each city will then be invited to Chennai to take part in the week long Mega-finals event to be held in early September.

The Tamil Thalaivas Corporate Kabaddi Fest will be held in Chennai in the third week of August. The event will be graced by several celebrities and sporting personalities including appearances from the first team. The tournament will feature close to 40 amateur corporate Men and Women’s teams, from across the country. In a first, Tamil Thalaivas will also provide professional level training to registered corporate teams in the two weekends prior to the event.

Registrations for this one-of-a-kind tournament will be open from the 10th to 30th of July with teams allowed entry on a “first-in” basis.

For more information: http://www.tamilthalaivas.com/corporate-kabaddi-fest/