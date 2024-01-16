Tadoba Tigers will take on Murthal Magnets in the 18th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on January 16, Tuesday.

The Tadoba Tigers have started their campaign on a disastrous note, losing all three games so far. They started their campaign with a defeat over the Sindh Sonics by 21-33. Later, their poor run continued over the Himalayan Tahrs (18–42) and Palani Tuskers (16–37).

Rajan Singh Manhas is their top raider, with nine raid points in three games. However, they need to up their game to give tough times to the opposition teams.

Murthal Magnets, on the other hand, are having the opposite competition. They are in the second rank with two consecutive wins over the Aravalli Arrows (30-21) and Chola Veeram (39-18). They would be aiming to add another strong win and bag the pole position.

Ankit Saharwa, the star raider for Magnets, bagged a total of 22 points in just two games, including a Super 10. Rohit Rathee bagged 13 points, and he's the other raider to keep an eye on.

Match Details

Match: Tadoba Tigers vs Murthal Magnets, Match 18, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 16, 2024; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Tadoba Tigers

Adarsh Sajgotra, Ahitsham Wani, Ajay Kumar, Aman Lalotra, Amir Hussan Bhat, Ankit Dhull, Arjun Rathee, Drubh Singh, Irfan Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ali Bhat, Karambir Thakur, Kifayat- Ul Ishaq Bhat, Nagendra Rathore, Ravinder Singh, Ridham Sharma, Rohit Singh, Saddam Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Wasem Bhatt.

Murthal Magnets

Akshay Kumar, Amish Rathee, Amit Kumar Rathee, Amit Phougat, Ankit Dhull, Ankit Saharwa, Ashish Narwal, Karambir Thakur, Mayank Saini, Milan Dahiya, Navdeep Singh, Nitin Jangra, Prince Kumar, Rahul Rathee, Ritik Radheyshyam, Rohit Rathee, Sachin Kumar, Sagar Rawal, Sawan Khatri, Sonu Rathee.

Probable Playing Seven

Tadoba Tigers

Laxman Lal, Karan Kumar, Amrit Singh, Ridham Sharma, Johny Kumar, Rajan Manhas, Maqbool Mohammad

Murthal Magnets

Ankit Shararwa, Rohit Rathee, Sonu Rathee, Prince Kumar, Amish Rathee, Akshay Rathee, Amir Kumar Rathee

TAT vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ridham Sharma, Amit Kumar Rathee, Sonu Rathee, Amish Rathee, Rohit Sukhbir Rathee, Ankit Saharwa, Maqbool Mohammad

Captain: Rohit Sukhbir Rathee Vice-Captain: Ankit Saharwa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ridham Sharma, Karan Kumar, Amit Kumar Rathee, Sonu Rathee, Amish Rathee, Rohit Sukhbir Rathee, Ankit Saharwa

Captain: Ankit Saharwa Vice-Captain: Sonu Rathee