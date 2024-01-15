TAT vs PAL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tadoba Tigers vs Palani Tuskers Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 16

Tadoba Tigers (TAT) will square off against the Palani Tuskers (PAL) in the 16th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition. The Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry will host this exciting encounter on Monday, January 15.

Tadoba Tigers did not have a great start to the tournament as they have lost both their games so far, including a humiliating 18-42 defeat against the Himalayan Tahrs in their previous outing.

Sandeep Singh was the lone warrior for the team against the Tahrs, as the raiders scored an impressive seven points in the game.

Palani Tuskers, on the other hand, have started the tournament on a high, winning back-to-back games, including a huge 42-12 win against the Sindh Sonics in their previous encounter.

Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi led the raiding department of the team and picked up six raid points in the game, while Rajith P. Ponlingan was instrumental in defense with four tackle points.

Match Details

Match: Tadoba Tigers vs Palani Tuskers, Match 16, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 15, 2024, at 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Tadoba Tigers

Ridham Sharma, Johny Tarsem Kumar, Karan Ratanlal Kumar, Shiva Chanchal Singh, Manat Mer Sumberia, Wasem Bhatt, Iftikar Wali Mohd Lone, Sharmeet Malkeet Singh, Sandeep Rajender Singh, Amrit Dev Bahadur Singh, Rajan Singh Babu Manhas, Sahil Jagadish Sharama, Laxman Shankarlal, Kifayat Ul Ishaq Bhat, Saddam Hussain, Maqbool Mohammad, Sachin Mahan Bhau, Shahid Shabir Ahmed, Anil Kumar

Palani Tuskers

Sakthivel Thangavelu, Harivarathan Mumiyappan, Rajith P Ponlingan, Prabakaran G Gopal, Vivek Mathiy Azhagan, Dravid Elango Elango, Esakkiraja M Muthupandi, Mohanraj Subramani Subramani, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah, Kiruba Balanurugan, Sivasakthi G Govinthan, Gajendhiramoorthy M Murugesan, Sathish S Sevugamoorthi, Jagan S Shnnugan, Vishva Asalavan, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi, Elanthendral Elanchaliyan, Malayali Dhanasekar, Ajainanthan Krishnakumar, Surya N Nallandi, Kamatchi Harish, Stuwart Surender Singh, Vengadeshwaran Mathiyalagan, Vignesh R Elango

Probable Playing 7s

Tadoba Tigers

Ridham Sharma, Johny Tarsem Kumar, Karan Ratanlal Kumar, Sandeep Rajender Singh, Amrit Dev Bahadur Singh, Laxman Shankarlal, Rajan Singh Babu Manhas

Palani Tuskers

Sakthivel Thangavelu, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Vishva Asalavan, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi, Rajith P Ponlingan, Sivasakthi G Govinthan, Kiruba Balanurugan

TAT vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ridham Sharma, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Rajith P Ponlingan, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Vishva Asalavan, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorth, Rajan Singh Babu Manhas

Captain: Sakthivel Thangavelu, Vice-Captain: Vishva Asalavan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ridham Sharma, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Rajith P Ponlingan, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Vishva Asalavan, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorth, Rajan Singh Babu Manhas

Captain: Rajith P Ponlingan, Vice-Captain: Ridham Sharma