Tech Mahindra emerge as winners of Puneri Paltan’s Bol Kabaddi Inter Corporate Kabaddi Tournament in Pune

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 19 // 09 Sep 2019, 06:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tech Mahindra, winners of the Inter Corporate Tournament

Puneri Paltan, with an aim to imbibe sporting culture in corporates organised the Inter-corporate Kabaddi tournament at The Mills, behind Sheraton Grand, Sangamwadi, Pune.

Puneri Paltan organises this championship under its IP, Bol Kabaddi to promote Kabaddi. About 10 teams from corporates participated in the tournament. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and enthusiasm as the participants were playing such a tournament for the first time.

The finale of the tournament was played between Tech Mahindra and FinIQ where Tech Mahindra emerged as the winner. The best raider award was given to Suraj Thapar from FinIQ. Dinkar from Tech Mahindra got the best defender award.

Commenting on the occasion, Kailash Kandpal, CEO, Insurekot Sports said, “At Insurekot, our aim is to promote the sports and encourage people to adopt sports in their lifestyle. This is the 2nd consecutive year that we are organising the Inter-Corporate tournament. Kabaddi is an indigenous sport and it was endearing to see corporates embracing the sport with open arms. We thank Pune for the love and support they have shown towards Puneri Paltan”

This initiative was much appreciated by the participating teams and they expressed their desire to be a part of more such tournaments. The spectators witnessed some amazing Kabaddi moves and were enthusiastically cheering for their favourite teams.

Puneri Paltan, with these efforts is committed to harness Kabaddi talent across Maharashtra. With renewed enthusiasm and vigour, Puneri Paltan’s solid squad has just begun their power-packed journey and displayed brilliant performances in the seventh edition of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

The team’s home leg will commence in Pune from 14th September 2019 – 20th September, 2019 and the home leg matches will be held at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge – Balewadi. Fans can book their tickets on Book My Show for the Paltan’s home leg matches.