Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020: Results roundup for 22nd - 24th February

Warangal Warriors' raider against Rangareddy Raiders

The third season of the Telangana Premier League Kabaddi kicked off on Saturday at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, where defending champions Warangal Warriors started their campaign with a win against Rangareddy Raiders in the opening encounter of the competition.

In the second match on the same day, Hyderabad Bulls defeated the debutants Cyberabad Chargers in a thrilling contest.

Warangal Warriors started their match on a positive note, courtesy of Galla Raju, who was at his absolute best and scored a Super-10 within eight minutes of the contest. The 19-year-old lanky raider, who also was a part of the gold-medalists SAI in the 46th Junior Nationals, used his lengthy height to his full advantage and scored points consistently against a weak defense of Rangareddy Raiders.

As the half-time score read 21-10, there was no looking back for the Warriors, who went on to win the match by 46-26. Raju scored a total of 20 raid points for his side while taking a super-tackle in the process as well.

In the second fixture, Cyberabad Chargers went head-to-head against Hyderabad Bulls, but the latter scripted a comeback at half-time with the score of 15-9. Former Telugu Titans' player (Pro Kabaddi) - T Prasad depicted his experience on the mat and completed his Super-10 with a sensational 4-pointer raid for the side.

The debutants kept scoring points from the other end with some brilliant tackles from the defenders. However, Bulls escaped with a 7-pointer lead in the final few minutes and kept their momentum to win the match by the score of 35-28. Raj Kumar from the Chargers got adjudged as the Best Raider, while Pavan Venkat Kumar won the Best Defender award.

Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020, Points Table

Updated points table after Match no. 2

In the points table, Warangal Warriors got off to a flying start with the score difference of +20, while Hyderabad Bulls stayed at the second spot. Cyberabad Chargers for losing their match against the latter with the score difference of 7, got awarded a solo point in the points table.