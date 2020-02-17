Telangana Premier Kabaddi League season 3 schedule and timings announced

Warangal Warriors will take on Rangareddy Raiders in the opening match of the third season.

The schedule for the third edition of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League has been announced. The event will commence on 22nd February 2020, whereas and final is scheduled to take place on 14th March 2020.

Following the success of the past two seasons, which gathered a lot of attention from the audience, it has been announced that the third season will be broadcasted by Star Sports Telugu.

A new team named Cyberabad Chargers will replace the runners-up of season 2 - Palamuru Panthers. Along with Cyberabad, the event will witness the participation of eight teams in total - Warangal Warriors, Karimnagar Kings, Nalgonda Eagles, Rangareddy Raiders, Mancherial Tigers, Hyderabad Bulls, and Gadwal Gladiators.

Defending champions Warangal Warriors will play the curtain-raiser against Rangareddy Raiders on 22nd February, while the final group-stage fixture will witness Rangareddy Raiders clashing against Mancherial Tigers on 11th March. Each team will play one match against the other in a round-robin format.

The semifinal clashes will take place on 13th March, with the team finishing on top of the points table will square off against the fourth-placed team in the first semifinal. In the second semifinal, the side finishing second will face the third-placed team. The losers of the semi-finals will participate in a third-place match ahead of the final.

Warangal Warriors won the second season by defeating Palamuru Panthers by a 37-28 scoreline. Hyderabad Bulls were the inaugural champions back in 2017.

Here is the full schedule of the third edition of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020:

22nd February 2020

Warangal Warriors vs. Rangareddy Raiders (6 PM)

23rd February 2020

Cyberabad Chargers vs. Hyderabad Bulls (6 PM)

25th February 2020

Karimnagar Kings vs. Mancherial Tigers (6 PM)

26th February 2020

Gadwal Gladiators vs. Nalgonda Eagles (6 PM)

Warangal Warriors vs. Cyberabad Chargers (7 PM)

Karimnagar Kings vs. Rangareddy Raiders (8 PM)

27th February 2020

Gadwal Gladiators vs. Hyderabad Bulls (6 PM)

Nalgonda Eagles vs. Mancherial Tigers (7 PM)

Warangal Warriors vs. Karimnagar Kings (8 PM)

28th February 2020

Gadwal Gladiators vs. Cyberabad Chargers (6 PM)

Nalgonda Eagles vs. Rangareddy Raiders (7 PM)

Mancherial Tigers vs. Hyderabad Bulls (8 PM)

29th February 2020

Warangal Warriors vs. Gadwal Gladiators (5 PM)

Nalgonda Eagles vs. Karimnagar Kings (6 PM)

1st March 2020

Mancherial Tigers vs. Cyberabad Chargers (5 PM)

Hyderabad Bulls vs. Rangareddy Raiders (6 PM)

2nd March 2020

Warangal Warriors vs. Nalgonda Eagles (6 PM)

Mancherial Tigers vs. Gadwal Gladiators (7 PM)

Hyderabad Bulls vs. Karimnagar Kings (8 PM)

9th March 2020

Rangareddy Raiders vs. Cyberabad Chargers (6 PM)

Mancherial Tigers vs. Warangal Warriors (7 PM)

Hyderabad Bulls vs. Nalgonda Eagles (8 PM)

10th March 2020

Rangareddy Raiders vs. Gadwal Gladiators (6 PM)

Cyberabad Chargers vs. Karimnagar Kings (7 PM)

Warangal Warriors vs. Hyderabad Bulls (8 PM)

11th March 2020

Karimnagar Kings vs. Gadwal Gladiators (6 PM)

Cyberabad Chargers vs. Nalgonda Eagles (7 PM)

Rangareddy Raiders vs. Mancherial Tigers (8 PM)

13th March 2020

Semifinal 1: 1st placed team vs 4th placed team (6 PM)

Semifinal 2: 2nd placed team vs. 3rd placed team (7 PM)

14th March 2020

3rd position match: Loser of SF1 vs. Loser of SF2 (5 PM)

Final: Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2 (6 PM)