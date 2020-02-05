Telangana Premier Kabaddi League Season 3 to begin on 22nd February 2020, will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Telugu

Warangal Warriors emerged as champions in the second season of TPKL.

Organised by Chintala Sports in association with the Telangana Kabaddi Association, the third edition of Telangana Kabaddi Premier League is set to begin on 22nd February 2020. After two successful seasons that gathered impressive reach among the audience, it is announced that the third edition will be broadcasted by the regional channel Star Sports Telugu.

The two editions of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League witnessed the participation of eight teams - Warangal Warriors, Karimnagar Kings, Nalgonda Eagles, Rangareddy Rangers, Mancherial Tigers, Hyderabad Bulls, Gadwal Gladiators, and Palamuru Panthers. The summit clash of Season 2 that took place on 30th September 2020 saw Warangal

Warriors winning their maiden title against Palamuru Panthers by a margin of 37-28. Hyderabad Bulls were the champions of the inaugural season, which took place in 2017.

Praveen Kumar, who is the league director of TPKL, had mentioned that the second season had gained more viewership than the inaugural season. He also revealed how four players from Telangana got selected in the Pro Kabaddi League as TPKL provided them the platform.

Following their remarkable past two seasons, TPKL has followed the franchise-based model, which is adopted by the Pro Kabaddi League and other sporting events of India. The league aims to unearth some of the best players from the Telangana region by giving them a platform to showcase their talent and earn themselves a spot in the national teams or the Pro Kabaddi League.