The Republic of Korea vs Iran: 5 talking points, Kabaddi Masters Dubai

Major talking points from the match of Republic of Korea and Iran's match.

Shreya Shreeja
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 00:01 IST
304

Enter captio

Day 1 of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai saw an amazing game-play during both the matches. Team India won the first match with ease against Pakistan with Ajay Thakur the scoring most number of points. The scoreboard at the end of the match was 36-20.

The second match was between the Republic of Korea and Iran which was a definite nail-biter. Iran won the match with the scoreline 35-20. Koreans were expected to do a lot, but they failed at it.

Here are five talking points from the match of the Republic of Korea vs Iran:

#1 Iran's Defense

Enter caption

Without any doubt, Iran was fierce in their first match. They were constantly scoring points throughout the match. Mohammad Nabibaksh, Mohammad Malak, and Mohammad Maghsoudlou shone for the defensive side of the team. They might prove as a nightmare for the other teams in the future.

Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 Iran Kabaddi team South Korea Kabaddi Team Jang Kun Lee
