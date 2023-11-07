Top 5 young Indian players who impressed in Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023

The Monsoon Edition 2023 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series delivered glimpses of the upcoming Kabaddi talent. The youngsters impressed the fans with extraordinary performances.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 was recently held in Madurai where more than 300 players participated across 16 teams and produced some eye-catching action on the mat in a total of 132 matches.

In the end, Aravalli Arrows emerged as the best side in the tournament and deservingly clinched the title.

The Pro Kabaddi League teams also took notice of the talent in the Yuva Kabaddi Series. Rohit Yadav, Kunal Bhati, and Sandeep Kumar were signed by the PKL franchises following their solid performances in the competition.

Meanwhile, we are going to talk about the top five youngsters who impressed the most with their performances in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023.

#5 Vishva Asalavan (Palani Tuskers)

Vishva Asalavan represented Palani Tuskers in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 and made a huge impact in the competition through his raiding skills.

The 21-year-old lad from Tamil Nadu scored a total of 153 points in 18 matches. He scored 126 touch points and 27 bonus points to emerge as one of the leading raiders in the tournament.

#4 Suresh Oruganti (Vijayanagara Veers)

Telangana-born raider Suresh Oruganti was one of the best-attacking players in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023. He his long reach to the full effect and registered a total of 193 points in 17 matches.

The 23-year-old played for Vijayanagara Veers and scored 142 touch-points and 50 bonus points while raiding. In addition to that, he also scored one tackle point for his side.

#3 Lokesh Ghosliya (Aravalli Arrows)

Rajasthan’s Lokesh Ghosliya played a key role in Aravalli Arrows’ title-winning run in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023.

The 18-year-old played a vital role in his team's success including the final where they defeated Murthal Magnets to lift the trophy.

Lokesh emerged as the leader of Aravalli Aroows' defence and notched up a total of 68 tackle points in 20 matches. Meanwhile, he scored a total of 71 points in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023, including 68 tackle and three raid points.

#2 Sonu Rathee (Murthal Magnets)

The 16-year-old defender Sonu Rathee emerged as a major force behind Murthal Magnets' run to the final.

The Haryana-born lad was a force to reckon with in the defence as he scored a total of 101 points in 23 matches of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023.

Sonu Rathee registered a whopping 97 tackle points against his name while scoring four raid points as well. The youngster had a more than impressive tackle success rate of 59.24% telling a story of his impact in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023.

#1 Arjun Rathee was the best perofmer in Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 (Chola Veerans)

The 21-year-old raider from Haridwar, Arjun Rathee impressed the most in the competition. He bagged a total of 197 points in 18 matches, including 141 touch-points and 54 bonus points while raiding. Meanwhile, he also registered two tackle points in the tournament.

Arjun used his key weapon 'dubki' with good effect to trouble the defenders. However, despite his best efforts, Chola Veerans could not qualify for the final. Nevertheless, Arjun still finished as the top-scorer of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023.