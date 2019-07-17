U Mumba Kabaddi announces Fazel Atrachali as the team’s captain and Sandeep Narwal as vice captain

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 51 // 17 Jul 2019, 16:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

17th July 2019: U Mumba Kabaddi, today announced, the prolific player Fazel Atrachali as captain of the kabaddi team and Sandeep Narwal as Vice Captain. The U Mumba Kabaddi, which represents Mumbai, will be participating in the Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League that starts from 20th, July 2019.

Retained player from last season, Fazel Atrachali hails who from Iran has been playing Kabaddi since he was 11 years old. “I am quite excited and motivated to be selected to lead the U Mumba Kabaddi team this season. I aim to be the right role model and lead the team towards victory. Strategy and discipline is very important and I know that all the players are very motivated to give in their best on field and make a mark for themselves and eventually win the league.”

Sandeep Narwal from Sonipat started playing kabaddi in 2008 and was bought in the auction by U Mumba for Season 7. Talking about the change that has happened since Season 1 and what he wishes for this season, Sandeep says, “The use of strategy is very important, in fact more important than just winning. As vice-captain, I want to implement and practice more strategies to gain control on our movements which will eventually help in winning matches.”

Supratik Sen, Managing Director & Co-Founder, U Sports, talking about the selection of Captain and Vice-Captain for U Mumba Kabaddi team, says, “Fazel at the moment can be said to be the best defender in the world and arguably the best player of his generation. He began his professional player journey with U Mumba Season 2 when he was nether known in the PKL nor as a top player in Iran but he as a player had a point to prove, once he got the chance he grabbed it and rose like a shinning star. Therefore he was one of the first players the management mutually thought of as captain for the team. He has played on different terrains and that adds to his experience in order to guide the team towards victory. His sharpness and strategic mind will be very useful to motivate the other players. Fazel was great in the last season and his leadership will prove vital to chasing the trophy. As for Sandeep, he is one of the most experienced players and has been a part of PKL since season 1. His experience in the league and otherwise is very beneficial to lead the team and we aim for the leagues top spot this season!”