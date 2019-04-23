×
U Mumba's raider Athul MS to play Kabaddi with Tiger Shroff in 'Student of the Year 2'

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
21   //    23 Apr 2019, 17:59 IST

Athul MS will play Kabaddi in Dharma Productions movie Student of the Year 2
Athul MS will play Kabaddi in Dharma Productions movie Student of the Year 2

What's the story?

Former Tamil Thalaivas star, Athul MS will be on the big screens this year along with Bollywood stars, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in their upcoming movie, titled 'Student of the Year 2'. The film has a lot of kabaddi action and thus, professional kabaddi player was chosen as a supporting actor in this film.

In case you did not know...

Athul MS had first been picked up by the Telugu Titans in the 4th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The raider did not shine for the Titans and hence, he was released by the franchise. He found no bidders in the fifth season but Chennai-based Tamil Thalaivas bought him in the sixth edition. The running hand touch specialist played 19 matches for Thalaivas and picked 56 points. However, he was in the auction room once again this year and former champions U Mumba bought him for the seventh season.

The heart of the matter

Picture Courtesy - Instagram
Picture Courtesy - Instagram

Athul MS himself had shared a photograph of his shooting days on his official Instagram handle. The movie's trailer had released a few days ago while the movie is set to release on 10th May, 2019.

Even the film's officials had informed that the film would have basketball and kabaddi as the two main sports of the 'Student of the Year' competition. Kerala-born Athul MS had been busy shooting for the movie in the months of June and July of 2018. The Kabaddi action was shot in Pune as per Athul MS's Instagram post.

What's next?

It will be a busy season for Athul who will be looking forward to his Bollywood debut and also the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule and live scores.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 U Mumba Tamil Thalaivas Athul MS
