U Mumba visit Indian Military Academy

U Mumba visited the academy during their pre-season training Camp in Dehradun.

by Press Release News 23 Jun 2017, 18:07 IST

The U Mumba franchise at the academy

While in Dehradun for their pre-season training, Mumbai’s Pro Kabaddi League franchise U Mumba spent a day at the reputed Indian Military Academy touring the 206-acre campus, including the IMA Museum, which displays artifacts of historic importance as well the War Memorial that pays homage to the fallen heroes of the academy.

The academy, known for a training regime that is both physically and mentally grueling, grooms all trainees to be future military leaders for the country and was the ideal location for the team visit.

Coach E. Bhaskaran, a retired Army officer himself, shared, “I spent 32 years in the army, which made this visit even more special for me. It is always humbling to be at a place that respects our fallen heroes and reminds us that each and every one of us needs to give our everything in whatever we do. We always need to give it our all.”

The players at the academy

The team began their training camp in Dehradun on 10th June, with the key focus being on fitness as the team faces its longest and possibly most competitive Pro Kabaddi season yet. After narrowly missing out on a place in the knock-out stage last season, three-time finalists U Mumba are training to give it their all.