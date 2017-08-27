U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can U Mumba get their first win at home against Dabang Delhi?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 27 Aug 2017, 12:05 IST

The Dabang Delhi team in action

In match no. 50 of the Pro Kabaddi League, U Mumba will locks horns against the Dabangs from Delhi at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.

In their previous match, earlier in the league, U Mumba completely decimated Delhi with a huge 36-22 win back in Nagpur.

Both teams now, are coming off losses, while U Mumba succumbed to a surprising defeat against the Puneri Paltan last night, Dabang Delhi also lost their last ecounter by a slender margin of just two points against the Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba had some bright takeaways from the match against Pune despite the loss, particularly the fearless style of play put on display by the young raiders Darshan and Srikanth Jadhav who made the cut to the starting seven in place of Nitin Madane and the injured Shabeer Bapu.

Kashiling Adake did marginally come into his own in the attack but sort of failed to take the team past the finish line. Skipper Anup Kumar has been consistent with his performances on the mat and as effective as ever when it comes to his leadership, marshalling the troops around. In the defence, Surinder has become a major force to reckon with but needs to improve on his precision. He is supported by the likes of N. Renjith and Kuldeep Singh.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, need to buck up by a margin when it comes to the defence, and need Nilesh Shinde and Bajirao Hodage to put up a formidable wall in the defence against the young Mumbai raiders. Sunil in the left corner needs to avoid any sort of hasty adavance tackle attempts and at the same time look to execute some vital tackles in tandem with Vishnu Landge.

The raiding charge of the team will be led by the mercurial skipper, Meraj Sheykh and his tall Iranian compatriot, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou. The two alogside Ravi Dalal will have to ensure that they keep the scoreboard ticking by penetrating through the rival defence.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi match prediction

U Mumba will bank on their defence to perform upto the mark and restrict the Delhi raiders from the word-go especially the likes of Meraj and Abolfazl. With the duo out of equation, Mumbai will find it easy to take the battle across to the remaining side led by Anup Kumar. If U Mumba manages to get a sufficient lead at half-time, they will go on to win the match unlike the match against Pune, because Delhi lacks the depth in the squad and will find it difficult to stage the comeback.