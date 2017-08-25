U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Mumbai vs Jaipur

How will U Mumba line up against the Pink Panthers from Jaipur?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 25 Aug 2017, 11:41 IST

U Mumba will look to get off to an auspicious start

As the Pro Kabaddi extravaganza shifts base to the city of Mumbai, the first match of the leg will feature the home side, U Mumba clashing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Dome, NSCI. The match promises to be a real thriller, given the quality on display.

Here is how the teams are expected to line up!

U Mumba predicted line-up

Anup Kumar (c) [Raider]

Anup has been effectively leading the side as a captain, contributing to the attack as well as the defense.

Shabeer Bapu [Raider]

Shabeer Bapu has returned to form in the recent matches and will spearhead the attack for the home side.

Darshan Kadian [Raider]

The young gun has been quite impressive and has the ability to get raid points in heaps, which will work to the advantage of the side.

N. Renjith [Left Corner Defender]

The defender has given glimpses of his talent with some strong tackles and will only look to improve from there.

Kuldeep Singh [All-rounder]

Kuldeep Singh adds an edge to the side in the capacity of an all-rounder for he can contribute to the defense and attack both.

Surinder Singh [Left Corner Defender]

He will be the one in-charge of keeping Jasvir Singh, Tushar and Nitin Rawal at bay given his aggressive approach when it comes to tackles.

Shiv Om [All-rounder]

He is utilized by the side as a defensive all-rounder thus bringing about balance to the side.

Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted line-up

Sidharth [All-rounder]

The newbie has been consistent in combination tackles as well as making the rare raid when the situation calls for it.

Nitin Rawal [Left Corner Defender]

The young defender has multiple shades to him and was stellar in the raid department in the match against UP Yoddha.

Jasvir Singh [Raider]

Jasvir will lead the side in the absence of Manjeet Chhillar and look to marshal his troops on the mat by example.

Tushar Patil [Raider]

The raider has showcased the ability to go rampant on the mat and will be the go-to man for fetching the points in the attack.

Santhapanaselvam [All-rounder]

The defensive all-rounder has been lethal in the corner position executing some key tackles in the recent matches.

Somvir Shekhar [Right Cover Defender]

Somvir is a slightly experienced campaigner in the young squad and will hence add depth to the side especially against the Mumbai attack.

Pawan Kumar [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit will have a know-how of Anup Kumar and Coach Bhaskaran's tactics and thus should be able to thrive against his former team especially on the do-or-die raid.