U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can U Mumba put the loss against Jaipur behind them and go out all guns blazing against Pune?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 26 Aug 2017, 08:33 IST

U Mumba (here against Jaipur) will take on Puneri Paltan in Mumbai

In match no. 48 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the home side, U Mumba will take the battle across to neighbours Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra derby at the Dome, NSCI in Mumbai.

Both teams are coming into this match on the back of losses, while U Mumba slumped to defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first match at home, the Puneri Paltan suffered a heavy loss against the Gujarat Fortune Giants back in Lucknow.

U Mumba, showcased some poor form in their first outing at home, giving away a huge lead to the visitors, Jaipur in the first match wherein the neither the defence nor the attack seemed to perform up to the mark. Coach Bhaskaran, at the post match conference, admitted, "The left-right combination of Nitin Madane and Kashiling Adake did not work for us. The two players were lacking in energy and vigour at some end and hence the attack did not work well in the first half particularly." As this context, young gun Darshan was given a chance to come in as a sub and he fetched some quick points allowing the team to stage a comeback. However, on the flipside, the defence comprising of Surinder, N. Renjith and Hadi Oshtorak also need to buck up especially against the Pune attack. Kuldeep Singh will play a vital role in the capacity of an all-rounder if the team is to succeed.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will rely on their experienced campaigners to come good especially the likes of the skipper, Deepak Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sandeep Narwal. Rajesh Mondal will have to reprise his role as the do-or-die specialist and might have easy pickings against the rival defence which has been the weak link for U Mumba.

G.B More or Rohit Chaudhary, either of the two will get a place in the starting seven and will have to assist the attack led by Hooda.

Ziaur Rehman will have to showcase the same kind of mettle which he did against the Patna Pirates, pinning down their raiders with successful advance tackles, in this case, young gun Darshan and Anup Kumar.

U Mumba vs Puneri Palta match prediction

If one has to call this match, the advantage will definitely tilt in favour of the visitors given the fact that the Pune's stronghold has been their experienced campaigners who have been performing consistently.

Deepak will look to lead by example while U Mumba will find it difficult to attack against the formidable Pune defence featuring Cheralathan, Ziaur and Girish Ernak.