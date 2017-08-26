U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Mumbai vs Pune

How will U Mumba line up in the Maharashtra derby against the experienced Pune side?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 26 Aug 2017, 11:48 IST

U Mumba play at home to take on Puneri Paltan

The second day of the Mumbai leg in Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, will feature the Maharashtra derby, wherein the home side, U Mumba will clash against the Puneri Paltan at the Dome, NSCI.

U Mumba predicted line-up

Anup Kumar (c) [Raider]

Anup Kumar will have an increased role to play not only as the lead raider but also in the capacity of the skipper.

Darshan [Raider]

He was quite impressive in the last match against the Pink Panthers wherein he only came on in the second half and managed to fetch some quick raid points.

Kashiling Adake [Raider]

If he comes into his own, Kashiling has the mettle to rip apart the rival defence and U Mumba will bank on him to succeed against the experienced defence of the Puneri Paltan.

N. Renjith [Left Corner Defender]

Renjith will look to put forth a menacing presence in the corner position especially against Rajesh Mondal who goes for the toe touches.

Kuldeep Singh [All-rounder]

Kuldeep Singh played to his reputation last night against Jaipur, performing in the defence as well as the attack as per the demand of the situation.

Surinder Singh [Cover Defender]

Surinder will take his new place in the cover position and look to execute the mighty tackles and holds with the aggressive attitude that he has carried right through from the very start of the season.

Hadi Oshtorak [Left Corner Defender]

He played his first match last night against Jaipur and executed a couple of valuable tackle, he will look to increase the frequency of the same against Pune.

Puneri Paltan predicted line-up

Deepak Hooda [All-rounder]

Deepak will have to spearhead the attack against U Mumba and thus marshal his troops by example.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan [Left/ Right Corner Defender]

Cheralathan is the most experienced campaigner in the team and will look to keep Anup away from the proceeding for the maximum amount of time.

Sandeep Narwal [All-rounder]

Sandeep is brutal if he gets going and it does not matter whether it is while defending or fetching points when on the raid, he can render the opposition hapless.

Rajesh Mondal [Raider]

Rajesh is one valuable player for the team, given the fact that he brings for the points in pressure situations, especially the do-or-die.

Girish Ernak [Left Corner Defender]

Girish Ernak in coordination with Cheralathan, will put forth a formidable wall in the defence against U Mumba.

Rohit Kumar Chaudhary [Raider]

Rohit's agility and swiftness often takes the rival defence by surprise, thus allowing him to succeed while raiding.

Ziaur Rehman [Defender]

The Bangladeshi international will feature in the first line of the defence and thus stop the raiders in the likes of Kashiling, Anup and Darshan in their tracks.