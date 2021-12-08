UMH vs SHY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Today's Starting 7 for K7 Qualifiers Rajasthan match - December 8th, 2021

Pool B matches of the K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan will get underway on Wednesday, December 8.

Umaid Hawks will take on Shekhawati Yoddhas in the first match of Pool B of the competition. The two sides will meet at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur and will look to start their campaign with a convincing victory.

The two sides are pitted alongside Hadoti Challengers and Mewar Kings.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the ongoing edition of the K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan, which will take place entirely at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. The team that finished atop the points table from each of the group stages will book a place for itself in the K7 World Series.

Squads to choose from

Umaid Hawks

Sumit Choudhary, Uttam Sharma, Prem Bhadu, Kapil Gurjar, Mukesh Choudhary-I, B Sachin, Tanmey Kumar, Aman Malik, Nitin Panwar, Anup Singh, Manjeet-II, Shailendra Choudhary.

Shekhawati Yoddhas

Mukesh Kumar, Roshan Sharma, Rahul Choudhary B, Nitin Bijarang, Kuldeep Singh Gurjar, Vishal Soni, Jaswant Yadav, Ashok Rar, Jagdish Gurjar, Pradhan Gurjar, Krishna Singh, Pradeep Kumar.

Probable Playing 7

Umaid Hawks

Sumit Choudhary, Uttam Sharma, Mukesh Choudhary-I, Tanmey Kumar, Aman Malik, Nitin Panwar, Shailendra Choudhary.

Shekhawati Yoddhas

Mukesh Kumar, Roshan Sharma, Rahul Choudhary B, Vishal Soni, Jaswant Yadav, Pradhan Gurjar, Pradeep Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Umaid Hawks vs Shekhawati Yoddhas, K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan.

Date & Time: December 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

UMH vs SHY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

UMH vs SHY Kabaddi Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Uttam Sharma, Mukesh Choudhary-I, Roshan Sharma, Tanmey Kumar, Jaswant Yadav, Anup Singh, Pradhan Gurjar.

Captain: Anup Singh | Vice-Captain: Roshan Sharma.

UMH vs SHY Kabaddi Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Uttam Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Nitin Bijarang, Tanmey Kumar, Jaswant Yadav, Anup Singh, Aman Malik.

Captain: Mukesh Kumar | Vice-Captain: Aman Malik.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra