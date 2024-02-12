UP vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 12, 2024

UP Yoddhas (UP) will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) in the seventh Kolkata leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday, February 12.

UP Yoddhas lost their 19th game against the Haryana Steelers (50-34). They have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Despite the setback, the Yoddhas plan to give their bench players a chance in the upcoming game, providing them with an opportunity to display their skills.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers grabbed their 13th win over Dabang Delhi (27-22). The Panthers took a commanding lead in the first half, dominating 16-9, thanks to a successful all-out. Despite Dabang Delhi's resilient comeback in the second half, where they outscored the Panthers with a 13-11 margin, they ultimately fell short of overturning the deficit.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs JAI Dream11 match.

#3 Reza Mirbagheri (JAI) - 14.5 credits

In frame Reza Mirbagheri during Surender Gill's raid (image via PKL)

Reza Mirbagheri is the second-most successful defender of the Panthers. He has scored 50 tackle points from 18 games at an average of 2.78. He has also claimed two High-5s and executed six Super tackles.

Reza had earned four tackle points against Yoddhas in the reverse fixture, making him an ideal candidate for the captain/vice-captain of your UP vs JAI Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Ankush Jr. (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Ankush with a failed tackle against Sachin Tanwar (image via PKL)

Ankush Jr. has led the defensive unit of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. With 76 successful tackles, including six Super tackles, he has maintained an impressive 61 percent strike rate.

Ankush has secured seven High-5s and 62 tackle points from 19 matches, averaging 3.26. Considering his notable stats, he will be a smart choice for the captain/vice-captain of your UP vs JAI Dream11 teams.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action against UP Yoddhas (image via PKL)

Arjun Deshwal has been in sublime form this season. He scored his 13th Super-10, third consecutive, in the previous game against Dabang Delhi. Arjun also bagged a Super-10 against UP Yoddhas during the reverse fixture in Pune.

The raid-machine has an excellent average of 11.21 along with a 62 percent raid success rate, making him a top choice for the captain/vice-captain in the upcoming UP vs JAI Dream11 match.

