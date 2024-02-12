UP vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 117

The UP Yoddhas and the Jaipur Pink Panthers square off in match 117 of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Monday, February 12, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Yoddhas don't have much to play for and come into this match on the back of a 50-34 defeat to the Tamil Thalaivas. They seem lightweight both in raiding and defense, and need to show some fight to avoid a heavy defeat here.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are engaged in a fierce battle with the Puneri Paltan to finish at the top of the points table. They come into this contest on the back of a 27-22 victory over Dabang Delhi KC, and will be looking to win convincingly here to go back to the top of the table.

UP vs JAI Match Details

Match: UP vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 117

Date and Time: February 12, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

UP vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas

Sumit (C), Mahipal, Gagana Gowda, Hitesh, Anil Kumar, Ashu Singh, and Harendra Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS/ V Ajith Kumar, and Reza Mirbagheri.

UP vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 117

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal is the best raiding Dream11 option, and he has been for quite some time. He'll be keen on getting ahead of Ashu Malik in the raiding leaderboards', and against the leaky UP defense, he should have a great game.

Defender - Reza Mirbagheri

Reza Mirbagheri in the Jaipur left cover has impressed this season, scoring 51 tackle points in 18 matches. He doesn't hold back when initiating tackles, and there's a good chance he gets a High 5 in this encounter.

All-Rounder - Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar has had an average season by his high standards, scoring 43 tackle points in 19 matches. However, he is the standout option in the allrounder category for this match, given the sub-par alternatives to him.

UP vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Sumit

Reza Mirbagheri/ Sunil Kumar

Five Must-Picks for UP vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 117

Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, Sumit, Arjun Deshwal, and Sunil Kumar.

UP vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a highly one-sided affair, with Jaipur likely to win by a huge margin. Picking 4-5 players from Jaipur is essential, with their defense, in particular, likely to haul big in this match.

Gagana Gowda and Mahipal could be decent differentials from the Yoddhas in the raiding department, while Sumit is the only must-have from their side. Captaining one of Arjun Deshwal or Ankush will be the safe choice.

UP vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, and Reza Mirbagheri.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Gagana Gowda.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. I Vice-captain: Ankush.

UP vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Hitesh/Harendra Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, and Sumit.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh and Sunil Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Ankush. I Vice-captain: Sumit.