UP vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 3, 2024

UP Yoddhas (UP) and U Mumba (MUM) will square off in the third Delhi-leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on Saturday, February 3.

UP Yoddhas are running on an eight-match losing streak. They suffered their 12th loss in the previous game against Dabang Delhi (36-27). Gagana Gowda was their star raider with a Super-10 while Sumit claimed six tackle points.

U Mumba have been on a parallel streak, unable to secure a victory in their past eight matches, with two draws in the mix. They suffered a 34-50 loss against Tamil Thalaivas in the most recent game. Guman Singh grabbed a Super-10 while Amirmohammad Zafardanesh earned eight points for his side.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming UP vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 15.0 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action (Credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been the second-most successful raider of U Mumba. He has earned 110 raid points and four Super-10s from 15 games, averaging 7.33. He has also bagged six tackle points.

Zafardanesh earned a Super-10 against UP Yoddhas in the reverse fixture and also secured a tackle point.

Given his fine raiding performance, selecting him as the vice-captain of your UP vs MUM Dream11 fantasy teams would be wise.

#2 Guman Singh (MUM) - 14.5 credits

Guman Singh departing after an unsuccessful raid (Credits: PKL)

Guman Singh bagged his ninth Super-10 in the previous game against Tamil Thalaivas. He has 151 raid points to his name from 120 successful raids, including four Super raids. He is ranked fourth in the most raid points leaderboard.

Guman has scored five raid points against the Yoddhas this season.

#1 Sumit Sangwan (UP) - 15.5 credits

Sumit Sangwan in a chain with Pardeep Narwal during Meetu's raid (Credits: PKL)

Sumit Sangwan has been the star defender of UP Yoddhas. He has earned 51 tackle points from 45 successful tackles, including six Super tackles. He has averaged 3.19 and boasts a 51% tackle success rate.

The left-corner defender secured his fifth High-5 in the previous game against Dabang Delhi from six fair tackles.

Given his defensive prowess, Sumit stands as the top choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your UP vs MUM Dream11 teams.