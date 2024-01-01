UP vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Playing 7s for UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 52

UP Yoddhas will engage in a showdown with Patna Pirates in the 52nd match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on January 1, Monday.

UP Yoddhas are having an inconsistent season with just three wins, five losses, and one draw from nine encounters. They bagged three losses and a tie in their last five clashes. They are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Dabang Delhi KC by 35-25.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are in the eighth position with four wins and as many losses from eight games. They are carrying 12 points and suffered three defeats in the last five games. In their recent encounter, they defeated Haryana Steelers, 46-33, and would be brimming with confidence.

UP vs PAT Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2023-24, Match 52

Date and Time: Jan. 1, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

UP vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (c), Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Manish, Manjeet, Sudhakar M, Krishan, Ankit

UP vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023-24, Match 52

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Patna Pirates star raider has amassed 66 raid points from 139 attempts with three super 10s and one super raid. The 24-year-old is having an impressive season with 8.25 raid points per match and he will be aiming to have another top game in the clash against UP.

Defender - Sumit

Sumit is one of the best defenders in this season with 29 tackle points from 46 attempts. He has four super tackles and three High 5s, which speaks about his excellent defensive skills. More importantly, he has a 54% tackle success rate with a 3.22 average successful tackles per match, making him a defender to watch out for.

All-Rounder - Ankit

All-rounder Ankit has accumulated 19 tackle points from 50 attempts with a 38% tackle success rate. Though he couldn't create a big impact, we can see him turn the tables in the forthcoming games. He has one High 5 in eight contests with 2.38 average successful tackles per match.

UP vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Surender Gill

Sumit

Five Must-Picks for UP vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 52

Sachin Tanwar, Surender Gill, Sumit, Pardeep Narwal, Krishan Dhull

UP vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Patna Pirates are having a tough time in their defense unit. It would be advisable to have more raiders from the opposition team, who can give you a few valuable points in your best seven. Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal are two raiders who will be the players to watch out for.

UP vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Krishan Dhull, Neeraj Kumar

All-Rounders: Ankit

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Sachin Tanwar, Surender Gill

Captain: Sumit I Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

UP vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Gudeep, Ankit

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Sachin Tanwar, Surender Gill

Captain: Sachin Tanwar I Vice-Captain: Surender Gill