UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will the Panthers be able to hunt down the Yoddhas?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 20 Aug 2017, 12:15 IST

Can the Yoddha pick up their first home win?

In their third home match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the UP Yoddha will clash against the Jaipur Pink Panthers as a part of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams are coming into this match on the back of contrasting results, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have won their last game against the Bengaluru Bulls by a slender margin of two points while the UP Yoddha lost the plot against the Haryana Steelers in their match last night.

The Yoddha are a major force to reckon with as was evident with their initial wins and given their strong raiding unit which keeps the scoreboard ticking. The attack is spearheaded by their young captain Nitin Tomar who has emerged as the most expensive buy at the player auctions in May.

Assisting him is the tall and talismanic Rishank Devadiga who has embarked on some kind of form after bagging 14 raid points against U Mumba on Friday night. Further, the likes of Mahesh Goud and all-rounder Rajesh Narwal add to the team's strength against the rival defenders.

As for their own defence, it is manned by the veteran Jeeva Kumar alongside a couple of young guns such as the Iranian import Hadi Tajik and Sagar Krishna, who notched up a High-5 in the match against the Steelers.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are led by the mercurial and experienced campaigner Manjeet Chhillar who is perhaps one of the best all-rounders in the business. Alongside him in the defence, operate the likes of Somvir Shekhar and Santhapanaselvam.

The attacking charge of the team is led by the 'smiling assassin' Jasvir Singh who bagged a Super-10 to his credit against the Bengaluru Bulls. Further, he is assisted in the raid department by Tushar Patil, Nitin Rawal and Pawan Kumar.

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match prediction

If UP wants to get their first home win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the effective strategy should be to take Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar out of the equation for the maximum amount of time by relegating them to the bench. For not only do the bulk of the scoring for the side but also their absence will lead to an absence of a leader on the mat which will help the Yoddha cause. Thus, if one has to call the game, UP's all-round strength surely has an edge over the duo of the Jaipur Pink Panthers.