UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Yoddha vs Panthers

How will the Pink Panthers line up against the UP raid machines?

by Vidhi Shah News 20 Aug 2017, 12:17 IST

Match No. 39 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will see the UP Yoddha take the battle across to the Jaipur Pink Panthers as a part of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

While the Panthers are coming into this match on the back of a win against the Bengaluru Bulls, the UP Yoddha ended up on the losing side against the Haryana Steelers last night.

UP Yoddha predicted line-up

Nitin Tomar (c) [Raider]

The young skipper has been shouldering the responsibility of the team as well leading by example with his performances on the mat.

Rishank Devadiga [Raider]

Rishank can single-handedly decimate the rival defence if he comes into his own and goes rampant on the mat while raiding.

Rajesh Narwal [All-rounder]

He is a key fixture in the team's success for he is a former Panther and well aware of the scheme of things in the opposition with respect to the coach and Jasvir Singh.

Jeeva Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Jeeva Kumar will be manning the defence and also be the guiding force for the young guns of the squad.

Mahesh Goud [Raider]

Mahesh Goud will come into play in the do-or-die situations to fetch the team valuable raid points.

Sagar Krishna [All-rounder]

The young defensive all-rounder was quite impressive in the last match against the Haryana Steelers wherein he picked up a High-5.

Hadi Tajik [Right Corner Defender]

The Iranian import adds depth to the squad and offers formidable support in the defence while also showcasing the ability to put in the rare raid.

Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted line-up

Manjeet Chhillar [All-rounder]

Manjeet has been leading the side in the capacity of a skipper and has recorded great individual performances at the same time.

Nitin Rawal [Left Corner Defender]

The young defender works well in the corner position and can inflict key tackles when it comes to UP raiders.

Jasvir Singh [Raider]

Jasvir is high on confidence post the Super-10 in the match against the Bengaluru Bulls and will be looking to carry on from there.

Tushar Patil [Raider]

The raider has the ability to go rampant on the mat and lead the attack alongside Jasvir Singh.

Santhapanaselvam [All-rounder]

The freshers' skills to perform in the defence and the attack combines adds a great deal to the overall team strength.

Somvir Shekhar [Right Cover Defender]

Somvir has a considerable amount of playing experience in the PKL and thus also has the know-how about the execution, precision and timing of tackles.

Pawan Kumar [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit can thrive in pressure situations which make him an ideal candidate for the third choice raider.