UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Yoddha vs Thalaivas

How will the UP Yoddhas shape up against the Tamil Thalaivas?

by Vidhi Shah
Preview 23 Aug 2017, 11:18 IST

UP
UP Yoddha will play Tamil Thalaivas today

In the fifth home match, UP Yoddha will take on the Tamil Thalaivas in a Zone B encounter at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow in Season 5 of the Pro Kabbadi League.

UP has lost 4 matches on the trot in their home leg and will hence be gunning for a win while the Thalaivas are coming into this match on the back of a loss against Dabang Delhi.

UP Yoddha predicted line-up

Nitin Tomar (c) [Raider]

Nitin Tomar will play a huge role as the skipper of the side and will look to lead by example in a greater margin while spearheading the attack.

Rishank Devadiga [Raider]

Rishank has seen a slump in form post his 14-point inning against U Mumba but has the ability to bounce back against the Thalaivas.

Rajesh Narwal [All-rounder]

Rajesh is vital to the team for he can execute tackles all by himself while also bringing in the rare raid point.

Jeeva Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Jeeva Kumar, the veteran defender will look to hold a major command of the defensive proceedings of the team.

Mahesh Goud [Raider]

Mahesh Goud can be utilized as the third choice raider to perform in the do-or-die situations.

Sagar Krishna [All-rounder]

The young all-rounder has showcased his might in the defence with ankle and thigh holds and body blocks that have stopped the best of the raiders in their tracks.

Hadi Tajik [Right Corner Defender]

The Iranian young gun in tandem with the other defenders gives the side the much-needed strength to stop the approaching raiders.

Tamil Thalaivas predicted line-up

Ajay Thakur [Raider]

He will look to continue with his stellar performance against Delhi wherein he amassed 14 raid points and thus lead the team by example.

K Prapanjan [Raider]

The young gun will assist the attack as the second-in-command behind Ajay Thakur and has been quite impressive so far.

D. Pradap [All-rounder]

The all-rounder has been more utilized as a raider and his ability to put in the tackles will come to the fore against UP raiders.

Amit Hooda [Right Corner Defender]

He will be the key if the Thalaivas are to succeed, for he will be responsible for keeping the likes of Nitin Tomar and Rishank at bay.

C. Arun [Left Cover Defender]

Arun will look to combine with Amit Hooda and thus put up a formidable wall in the defence.

Dong Geon Lee [Raider]

The foreign import has given rare glimpses of his talent and thus can shine if given a chance in the frontline attack.

Darshan J [Right Cover Defender]

Darshan will be effective in terms of combination and chain tackles which have the key element of timing associated with them especially with regards to the UP attack.

