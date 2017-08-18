UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for UP vs Mumbai

Can the UP Yoddha win their first match at home?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 18 Aug 2017, 12:00 IST

For the UP Yoddha, it will be the first home match

The Pro Kabaddi action shifts to the city of Nawabs, Lucknow and the first match will witness the home team, UP Yoddha clashing against U Mumba at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

While UP played out a 27-27 tie against the Patna Pirates in their last match, U Mumba is coming into this match on the back of a 39-21 loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants.

UP Yoddha predicted line-up

Nitin Tomar (c) [Raider]

The captain has been performing consistently and proving the worth of the most expensive price tag by spearheading the attack for the team.

Rishank Devadiga [Raider]

The right raider works well in combination with the skipper who raids from the other end, moreover, he is a former U Mumba recruit and will be well aware of the coach Bhaskaran and Anup's tactics having played under them.

Rajesh Narwal [All-rounder]

He is vital to the team's success given the deal that he can make his presence felt in the defence as well as the attack.

Jeeva Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Another former U Mumba recruit, Jeeva will be the key man to stop the likes of Anup Kumar and Shabeer Bapu in their tracks having known the inside aspects of their game.

Mahesh Goud [Raider]

He is as good as the two frontline raiders and even picked 6 points in the last match against Patna Pirates and will be looking to continue in the same manner.

Nitesh Kumar [Right Corner Defender]

The young gun is working in coordination with the experienced Jeeva Kumar and will be seen in action with some great tackles and blocks.

Pankaj [All-rounder]

The all-rounder is largely used in the defence wherein he has showcased his prowess time and again with an exceptional timing and execution of tackles.

U Mumba predicted line-up

Anup Kumar (c) [Raider]

Anup has been quite consistent with his performances in the capacity of a skipper and does not only play as a raider but also lends a hand in the defence.

Shabeer Bapu [Raider]

Shabeer Bapu is one man who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition on a given day and he will benefit from the fact that he will be up against known men in the UP defence in the likes of Rishank and Jeeva Kumar.

Kashiling Adake [Raider]

He has the ability to pick up points in heaps when on the raid which will ensure that the U Mumba scoreboard keeps ticking.

Joginder Narwal [Right Corner Defender]

A senior player manning the defence from the other end of the mat even as Anup mans the left side thus ensuring that there is a formidable wall which is not easy to penetrate.

Kuldeep Singh [All-rounder]

Kuldeep Singh's USP is that he can perform equally well in the defence as well go in to raid as and when the situation calls for it.

Surinder Singh [Left Corner Defender]

The mantle will lie on the young gun to stop key raiders such as Rishank and he definitely has showcased the ability to do so in the previous matches.

D. Suresh Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Suresh Kumar is an experienced campaigner and will add to the defensive might with his blocks and tackles against the raid machine of UP.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Tamil Thalaivas coach angry with captain Ajay Thakur's performance