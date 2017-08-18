UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

UP Yoddhas hold the aces ahead of their encounter against U Mumba

Nitin Tomar has found support from Rishank Devadiga in the raiding department

In the first of the Lucknow inter-zonal clashes in Season 5 of Pro Kabaddi on Friday, two teams with contrasting results in Pro Kabaddi League will be seen in action. While newbies UP Yoddha have impressed one and all despite being just five matches old in the league, their opponents U Mumba are in a tough battle to save face as well as the reputation that they had built over several years with some fine Kabaddi.

The standings table reveal little about the gulf that exists between the two teams with Yoddha having accrued 18 points from five fixtures and U Mumba with 10 of five games that they have played. The performances couldn't have been more contrasting though. Yoddha have gone from strength to strength in their five matches with a team not big on star names and came close to becoming the first team to defeat Patna Pirates this season in their last fixture. U Mumba has had a different experience with some of the best names any team could have assembled.

Nitin Tomar has managed to marshall his troops admirably well and can offer a crash course to other raider captains on how to stay on the mat despite being the lead raider of the team. But the success of the team hasn't come merely on the back of any single raider's exceptional raiding or a defender's solid performance.

The team has collectively taken responsibility and everyone has chipped in with performances that have helped the team's cause. In the last match against Patna Pirates, a little known all rounder Pankaj stepped up to keep Pardeep Narwal quiet with his blocks and dashes.

The same can't be said for the U Mumba unit that has looked patchy throughout despite two wins. The team's raiding that was supposed to be the team's main weapon in Season 5 has led the team in a big way.

Kashiling Adake is yet to find form in the red jersey of his new team and nor has Shabeer Bapu. Worse, even Captain Anup Kumar's Midas touch seems to have deserted him.

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba match prediction

It remains to be seen whether U Mumba can turn things around. With a confident UP Yoddha in their way, the task of bouncing back only gets more difficult for the team. The Yoddha clearly shall begin the proceedings in the match as favorites. The home advantage for the Yoddha further dims U Mumba's chances.