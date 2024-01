Vijayanagara Veers will lock horns with Murthal Magnets in the 33rd match of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.

Vijayanagara Veers are in the fourth position with three wins and two losses, carrying 17 points in the tally. They bagged wins over Hampi Heroes (27-26), Aravalli Arrows (28-25), and Chola Veerans (25-13).

Meanwhile, Murthal Magnets are in the second position with five consecutive wins, bagging 29 points in the standings. Their victories came against Aravalli Arrows (30-21), Chola Veerans (39-18), Tadoba Tigers (45-30), Maurya Mavericks (44-22) and Hampi Heroes (23-22).

Match Details

Match: Vijayanagara Veers vs Murthal Magnets, Match 33, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 19, 2024; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Vijayanagara Veers

Anuj Singhodia, Arun Kumar Sanem, Gopal Putta, Hariom Choudhary, Kotesh Kuntigorla, Laxman Nallagonda, Madhu Kaveerappa, Mahendra Yadav, Ravi Katabathni, Robin Kumar, S Krishna Kumar, Saddam Hussain Mohammed, Sahil Sharma, Sai Dugyala, Sandeep Reddy Myakala, Santhosh Banothu, Sardar Choudhary, Sharan Nadikudi, Shiva Krishna Thelgu, Shiva Kumar S, Shubham Bhidhuri, Srinath Tejavath, Suhas Nagaraj, Sukesh Kulal, Sunny Yadav Uduthala, Suraj Koyalkar, Suresh Oruganti, Teja Naik, Thirupathi Gaju, Uday Kiran Ekkiri, Vamshi Krishna Pulikashi, Venkatesh Tummala, Vineeth Kumar Koyalkar.

Murthal Magnets

Akshay Kumar, Amish Rathee, Amit Kumar Rathee, Amit Phougat, Ankit Dhull, Ankit Saharwa, Ashish Narwal, Karambir Thakur, Mayank Saini, Milan Dahiya, Navdeep Singh, Nitin Jangra, Prince Kumar, Rahul Rathee, Ritik Radheyshyam, Rohit Rathee, Sachin Kumar, Sagar Rawal, Sawan Khatri, Sonu Rathee.

Probable Playing Seven

Vijayanagara Veers

Raju Galla, Ganesh Ramawat, Arun Kumar Sanem, Sharam Nadikudi, Sainath Manchala, Santhosh Banothu, Srinath Tejavath

Murthal Magnets

Rohit Rathee, Ankit Saharwa, Amish Rathee, Amit Kumar Rathee, Sonu Rathee, Prince Kumar, Akshay Rathee

VIV vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Kumar Rathee, Prince Kumar, Arun Kumar Sanem, Sonu Rathee, Srinath Tejavath, Rohit Rathee, Ankit Saharwa

Captain: Sonu Rathee Vice-Captain: Ankit Saharwa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Kumar Rathee, Sharam Nadikudi, Arun Kumar Sanem, Amish Rathee, Sonu Rathee, Rohit Rathee, Ankit Saharwa

Captain: Rohit Rathee Vice-Captain: Sonu Rathee