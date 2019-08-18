Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 48: Tamil Thalaivas v Puneri Paltan | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 11 // 18 Aug 2019, 16:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Rahul Chaudhari bounce back to form?

Tamil Thalaivas will be in action against Puneri Paltan in match 48 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The onus will be on the Thalaivas to put their previous loss behind them and bring out their best game in front of the passionate home crowd.

Tamil Thalaivas' squad is nothing short of being called a Dream Team. Their raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur are in the second and fourth positions respectively in the list of the most successful raiders across all PKL seasons.

In addition to it, they have two of India’s most respected defenders Manjeet Chillar on the left side and Mohit Chillar on the right side. The experience of Shabeer Bapu and Ran Singh also brings a lot of depth to this side.

Yet, in spite of having all the resources, Tamil Thalaivas haven’t brought their A-game out yet. Some more contribution from their big players is what they need right now.

Their opponents Puneri Paltan are at the bottom of the table and will be desperately looking for some points. Their captain Surjeet Singh has been disappointing so far. His defensive counterpart Girish Ernak surely has the potential to offer more than what he has.

Pune’s Manjeet has been a decent raider this season and Pankaj Mohite has done really well to bring crucial points in Do or Die raids. His inclusion in the starting seven might add more quality to this side. The return of Nitin Tomar has been a big boost to this side but he will be tested by a strong Tamilian defense.

Predicted Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur (C), Shabeer Bapu, Ajeet, Manjeet Chillar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar.

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh(C), Hadi Tajik, Amit Kumar, Girish Ernak.

Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas will expect a bit more from this star studded line up. Rahul Chaudhari could be expected to score more points by exploiting Pune’s defensive woes.

Advertisement

Puneri Paltan might finally see Nitin Tomar rising to the occasion. You cannot keep a player of his class quiet for a long time. Tamil Thalaivas look like a strong team overall and they could be expected to beat the Paltan from Pune.

Tamil Thalaivas could be expected to win this match.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 18th August 2019

Start time: 8:30 IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi points table 2019, news, results, Pro kabaddi live score, schedule and fantasy tips.