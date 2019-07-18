VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season 7 logo unveiled at Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi season 7 logo was unveiled at the Hussain Sagar Lake

Hyderabad, 18th July 2019: VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 had its logo unveil at the City of Nawabs, Hyderabad as the fans witnessed a grand unveil at the iconic Hussain Sagar Lake. Displaying a 25 feet installation amongst fans, VIVO Pro Kabaddi organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd and Star Sports; the official broadcaster of the league treated fans to a curiosity-driven reveal.

The big unveil set a stage to the toughest season ever of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League. Rohit Kumar from defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans’ ‘Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai along with C Arun, Siva Ganesh Reddy and Palle Mallikarjun were present for the unveil and interacted with the fans. The event was graced by performances by the hip hop dance crew - Rohan N Group, followed by fire crackers that lit up the sky, adding to the grandeur of the launch event.

Speaking at the activity, Siddharth Desai said, “This is a fantastic atmosphere and encouraging for Team Telugu Titans. The love and support that Hyderabad is giving us is beyond words, and we are happy to be back to our home city this season.”

Rohit Kumar, Captain of defending champions Bengaluru Bulls said, “Hyderabad has always showered their love for Kabaddi, and starting the season at Hyderabad is motivating. The response we have got today is great, and Bengaluru Bulls is looking forward to their first match on 20th of July.

Adding to the experience, on July 20th and 21st, VIVO PKL branded buses will provide free rides to fans from five routes including Lingampally, Mehadipatnam, Secunderabad, KPHB and Uppal all the way to Gachibowli stadium to enjoy the opening match where home team Telugu Titans take on U Mumba. All buses will depart from one common depot – Hyderabad Centre university. These buses will be available for passengers until the 26th of July.

The opening match at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad will have Telugu Titans returning to their home ground where superstar Siddharth Desai will take on his former team U Mumba.

The LIVE coverage of the new season will begin at 7:00 pm with pre-show KBD Live, followed by matches beginning at 7:30 pm exclusively on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.