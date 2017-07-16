Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Prize money will be 4 times higher than previous edition

The franchises also lauded the increase in the prize money.

by Press Release News 16 Jul 2017, 19:41 IST

The upcoming season will have a consolidated sum of INR 8 crores as prize money

MUMBAI, July 16 2017: The stakes for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5 got even higher, with announcement of a consolidated sum of INR 8 crores as the coveted prize money for the season, which commences on July 28, in Hyderabad. This marks a significant and unprecedented increment from INR 2 Crores, which was the prize money scheme for Season 4 of the league in 2016.

12 teams will clash in 138 exhilarating matches to win the desirable title, set at INR 3 Crores. The runners-up will be awarded INR 1.8 Crores, while the team that finishes in the third place will win INR 1.2 Crores. The Most Valuable Player prize, previously awarded to Kabaddi stars like Anup Kumar and Manjeet Chillar, is also receiving a substantial boost this season, with the awardee set to win INR 15 Lakh.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5 Prize Money Team Awards Amount (INR Lakh) Winner 300 Runners Up 180 Third Place 120 Fourth Place 80 Fifth Place 35 Sixth Place 35 Individual Awards Amount (INR Lakh) MVP 15 Best Raider 10 Best Defender 10 Best Young Player 8 Best Referee Female 3.5 Best Referee Male 3.5 Total 800



Looking forward to a thrilling Season 5, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “The enhanced prize monies for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5, will embellish our stature as a high quality and highly rewarding league for all its participant teams and players. It is further proof of the commitment that Star and Mashal have for this tournament as well as the sport of Kabaddi.”

Speaking on the occasion, Janardan Singh Gehlot, President, International Kabaddi Federation said, "It is a proud day for us at the Federation to witness a stupendous raise in the prize money for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5. We laud the magnificent commitment of Star Sports and Mashal Sports to take India’s own home-grown sport of Kabaddi to new heights. Most importantly, we are happy to see players, who have dedicated their professional lives to the sport, being rewarded deservedly."

Here are the Franchises’ comments:

Ronnie Screwvala, Owner U Mumba, said, “Pro Kabaddi League has been amazing for India’s age old sport of kabaddi, reviving it and giving it remarkable recognition. The rise in prize money augments the sports stature and gives it a massive boost to build its image even further as a lucrative career for the young".

N Prasad, Co-Owner, Tamil Thalaivas, said, “The decision of Pro Kabaddi League to increase its prize money vindicates our own decision to join the League this year as the Tamil Nadu based franchise. We are all the more convinced of Pro Kabaddi as a foremost sports league. Among other things we really welcome the decision of the League to give noteworthy recognition to young emerging players in the individual performance awards”.

Pranav Adani, Owner of Gujarat Fortune Giants, said, “As a new team in PKL, the announcement of the augmented prize money is an absolutely happy surprise for Gujarat Fortune Giants. The announcement will further drive the motivation and determination of our team to make a strong debut in PKL. Furthermore, should we win the prize money, we will distribute it evenly within the team.”

The first match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 5 will see Telugu Titans take on new team, Tamil Thalaivas on July 28, 2017 in Hyderabad. Fans can catch the tournament live on Star Sports network and Hotstar.